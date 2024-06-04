No one has better players – Harry Redknapp backs England to ‘rip it up’ at Euros

Harry Redknapp believes England should “rip the opposition to pieces” as they aim for Euro 2024 glory this summer.

Gareth Southgate’s side are the favourites to triumph in Germany and finally end their 58-year wait for a major trophy.

Redknapp says with the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Kyle Walker and Declan Rice at their disposal, no other team at the European Championship is as well equipped as England to lift the trophy this summer.

“This is a fantastic group of players, we should win this tournament,” Redknapp told the PA news agency.

“No one has better players than England. The best players are in the England team.

“Bellingham, Foden, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, and Rice has been amazing, it is a great group of players.

“I will be disappointed if we don’t win it. We have got to be positive, we have got great attacking options, let’s go out and take it to the opposition.

“Don’t fear anyone, let’s show what we can do, let’s go and rip them to pieces with the fantastic attacking ability we have got.

“I am not going to worry too much about the opposition. As a group no one has better players than us.”

Bellingham could be the key to England’s success this summer, with the 20-year-old’s star burning brightly following an amazing first season at Real Madrid.

He was their talismanic player and helped them to a LaLiga and Champions League double.

Redknapp has described him as a once-in-a-generation talent.

“He has got everything, he is a class act, on the field and off the field,” Redknapp said. “He is a Rolls Royce. Those players don’t come along often.

“He has gone to Real Madrid and became their star man at 20. It is amazing. He is experienced and his football knowledge at that age is unbelievable.

“He will be key for us.”

Redknapp could once have led England to a European Championship had things turned out differently in 2012.

Then captain Wayne Rooney famously publicly said he would choose Redknapp to replace Fabio Capello in the build up to Euro 2012, but the Football Association opted for Roy Hodgson.

The 77-year-old is getting the chance to test himself against would-be managers on Sorare – a free to play fantasy football alternative where users can play in a mini-league.

“It would have been great to do it, I would have loved to manage England for sure,” he added.

“With that group of players, I really thought there was a chance of winning something. There was an amazing group of footballers at that time.

“I am going to have to be at my best to prove I am the best manager England never had.

“It is not going to be easy, I am going to get a lot of top competition but I am going to do my best.”

