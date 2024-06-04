Manchester United star Casemiro joins board of directors at ambitious Marbella

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United star Casemiro joins board of directors at ambitious Marbella

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Casemiro has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro-League (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has joined the board of directors at Marbella after becoming a stakeholder in the Spanish fourth-tier club.

Marbella have announced the 32-year-old Brazilian’s “incorporation into the club’s shareholding structure” on social media.

The club said: “The enthusiasm and commitment that Casemiro shows with the Marbella project is evident with his incorporation into the club’s shareholding structure.

“The confirmation of Casemiro as a new member of the board of directors is an historic opportunity for the club to continue projecting its institutional and sporting strategy in elite football.”

Casemiro added: “It is an honour for me to join Marbella because my greatest motivation is the spectacular growth possibilities of the club.

“Without a doubt, together we will dream big to take Marbella to the top, but now we have to enjoy our wonderful promotion.”

Casemiro’s future at United is uncertain following a disappointing season at Old Trafford and, after missing the recent FA Cup win against Manchester City due to injury, he has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro-League.