James Forrest enjoying return to Scotland fold after first appearance since 2021

By Press Association
The winger was back in action for Scotland (PA)
James Forrest feels like he has never been away after making his Scotland comeback three years on from his previous appearance.

The Celtic winger started in Monday’s 2-0 Euro 2024 warm-up win over Gibraltar after being named in Steve Clarke’s provisional squad.

The 32-year-old last featured for Clarke in the previous European Championship finals before finding game time limited for his club.

However, his training performances convinced Brendan Rodgers to bring him back into the Celtic team in March and he showed the supporters what they had been missing with five goals in 10 matches to help the side to a league and cup double.

Clarke was similarly impressed and Forrest has slotted right back in to the international fold before winning his 39th cap in Portugal.

“Maybe Angus Gunn was the only player I didn’t know,” Forrest said. “After the first day, honestly it felt as though I hadn’t been away. I’ve known loads of the boys for years and it’s a really tight group. It just felt normal and it was good to get back training and playing.

“I have really enjoyed the first few days back in training and meeting up with the boys again and obviously I was delighted to play and start and be back involved.”

Doubts will hang over some of the players, with Steve Clarke needing to cut his squad down to 26 by midnight on Friday.

Forrest was among 28 listed before Lyndon Dykes suffered an ankle injury and there are other players nursing fitness issues.

Having just got back into the squad, Forrest is not taking his place on the flight to Germany for granted.

“That’s down to the manager,” he said..” Myself and a few others, you just need to come away and enjoy it, give your best, and I think that’s all you can do. Then it’s up to the manager.

“I have not been in a camp for three years and I am getting a bit older as well, but I have really enjoyed my football for the last couple of months and was delighted to get the call-up and get another game for Scotland. I am just going to enjoy every day that I am here.

“Every Scottish player wants to go and be a part of it and obviously I am the same. Even though you are getting older, you still want to work hard and play for your national team as much as you can.

“As a professional player you want to play in the biggest games possible, you want to play in big stadiums against the best players, and I have managed to do that all my career.

“I am going to enjoy the next few days and when the manager makes his decision, I will get on with it.”