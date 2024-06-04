Jarrod Bowen: Playing for England in a major tournament would be the pinnacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jarrod Bowen: Playing for England in a major tournament would be the pinnacle

By Press Association
Jarrod Bowen admitted reaching a major tournament would ‘be the pinnacle’ (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jarrod Bowen admits being involved in a major tournament with England would be “the pinnacle” of his career as he waits to discover if he will be part of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the European Championship.

Boss Southgate has until midnight on Friday to name his final squad for the tournament in Germany and England’s final preparations got under way with a 3-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a warm-up clash at St James’ Park on Monday night.

They have one more friendly against Iceland on Friday before kicking off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on June 16.

Southgate gave a host of players the opportunity to lay claim for a spot in Monday’s clash, including Bowen, who started the game as his father and brother watched on in the crowd.

The West Ham forward is “trying to impress” when given a chance, and said: “I’m a really family-orientated man – my mum, my dad, my brothers, my sisters, everyone. I had my brother and dad here (at the game). Hereford to Newcastle’s not an hour away, it’s a long old way.

“For me, family is the most important thing and of course it gives you that drive. From where I’ve come from to go to a major tournament would be the pinnacle, but of course there’s a lot that goes into that to get to that stage.

“But for me, when I’m here I’m learning and trying to impress when I get that opportunity.”

Following a quiet start, Bowen began to threaten down the right as he linked up well with Cole Palmer, who scored England’s first goal from the penalty spot before Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane added gloss to the scoreline.

Jarrod Bowen
Bowen is aiming to secure his place for this month’s Euros (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 27-year-old is one of several forwards named in Southgate’s 33-man training group and knows the competition to start up front for England is incredibly close.

“The striking options we have here are elite, you look at Harry (Kane), Ollie (Watkins), Ivan (Toney) and so on,” Bowen added.

“I know my position, I played out on the wing all my career, maybe that’s a good thing because competition with strikers here is probably one of the best.”

Bowen had another important campaign for the Hammers in the Premier League this season, scoring 16 goals in 34 appearances as they finished ninth, and he is determined to keep playing his own game as he aims to secure a ticket to Germany.