England-Scotland clash reduced to 10 overs a side

The T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland was reduced to 10 overs per side after a lengthy rain delay in Barbados.

Scotland made a bright start with the bat, reaching 51 without loss after 6.2 overs before persistent showers forced the players back into the pavilion.

The race will now be on for quick runs by the Scots, whose openers Michael Jones (30no) and George Munsey (17no) played with great enterprise in a powerplay spell dominated by pace.

Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were given two overs apiece – and have thus bowled out given the reduction in time – but could not make a breakthrough.

Wood came closest, having Munsey caught by Jos Buttler off a big outside edge before being called for a no-ball.

Jones, who was playing in the Vitality Blast for Durham less than a week ago before being released to the national side, stepped on the gas in the sixth over as Chris Jordan shipped 15 runs.

A powerful swivel pull for six left the stadium, cracking a solar panel on the roof on its way to the car park, before the opener unfurled back-to-back fours in a timely lift to the run-rate mere moments before the weather turned.