Stuart Armstrong to leave Southampton By Press Association June 4 2024, 7:14 pm

Stuart Armstrong is to leave Southampton (Steven Paston/PA) Newly promoted Southampton have confirmed Scotland international Stuart Armstrong will leave the club this summer. The former Celtic midfielder, whose contract expires later this month, had been linked with a move away from St Mary's. Armstrong joined Saints in 2018 and made 214 appearances over the course of six seasons. Armstrong is preparing for Euro 2024 with Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA) He was part of the squad which recently secured promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs after relegation last year, although injury ruled him out of the decisive fixtures. A statement read: "The club would like to thank Stuart for his commitment and effort during his time as a Saint, and we wish him the very best in whatever comes next." Long-serving goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and striker Che Adams are also reaching the end of their contracts but the club say there are "talks ongoing regarding potential new deals".