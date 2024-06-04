England’s T20 World Cup opener against Scotland abandoned due to rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England’s T20 World Cup opener against Scotland abandoned due to rain

By Press Association
England’s match against Scotland at the T20 World Cup was abandoned due to rain (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
England’s match against Scotland at the T20 World Cup was abandoned due to rain (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones piled the pressure on England in their T20 World Cup opener in Barbados before rain stepped in to spare the defending champions a difficult chase.

The neighbouring nations last played each other six years ago when the Scots sprung a seismic ODI upset in Edinburgh and a repeat looked to be in the offing thanks to an excellent display from the top-order pair.

Jos Buttler’s side, desperate to make a statement after their abject performance in the 50-over World Cup last year, failed to create a single clear-cut wicket-taking chance in a reduced 10-over innings as Munsey and Jones shared an unbeaten stand of 90.

England were left chasing an inflated mark of 109, with Scotland rewarded for a lack of dismissals, and it would have taken some formidable hitting to get across the winning line.

With no lack of top-order firepower they would have backed themselves to go close, but Scotland, who started the day as heavy underdogs, held the cards at halfway.

Munsey was one of six survivors from Scotland’s famous upset win in 2018 and he sparkled with 41 not out from 31 balls. He hit one sensational straight six off Adil Rashid, whose two overs went for 26, and also cleared the ropes with a pick up over square leg off Chris Jordan.

Jones, who only arrived in the Caribbean at the weekend having been retained until the last minute by his county employers Durham, hit an unbeaten 45 from 30.

George Munsey and Michael Jones had put Scotland in a strong position
George Munsey and Michael Jones had put Scotland in a strong position (Ricardo Mazalan/AP

He kick-started the innings just before the rain break, blazing Jordan out of the ground with a massive blow that smashed a solar panel on its way over the Greenidge and Haynes Stand.

He followed up with back-to-back fours, with Jordan leaking 15 from the over.

Scotland came off at 51 off 6.2 overs and hit another 39 from 22 balls after the restart.

Mark Wood, preferred to Reece Topley, hit 94mph and was the cheapest bowler on show with two overs for 11, while Jofra Archer’s first ever international at his hometown ground saw him send down two overs for 12.