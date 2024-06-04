Tommy Conway added to Scotland Euro 2024 squad after Ben Doak injury

Bristol City forward Tommy Conway has been added to Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad after Ben Doak withdrew due to injury.

Steve Clarke promoted the uncapped Conway from the under-21s after 18-year-old Liverpool forward Doak failed to overcome a knee injury which has ruled him out since December.

The Scottish Football Association announced 21-year-old Conway, who scored 12 goals for his club last season, had been called up following injuries to both Doak and QPR striker Lyndon Dykes, who has been ruled out of this summer’s tournament with an ankle problem.

Scotland squad update: Ahead of Friday's match against Finland, Steve Clarke has called Tommy Conway into his squad. Sadly, Ben Doak has been withdrawn from the #EURO2024 squad through injury. Ben – we know we'll see you entertaining crowds at Hampden in a Scotland shirt soon. pic.twitter.com/he01RGvybX — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 4, 2024

Conway earned the call-up after he scored and impressed for Scotland Under-21s in their 2-1 defeat to Turkey on Monday.

Following Scotland’s 2-0 win over Gibraltar the same day, boss Clarke hinted at the possibility of Conway joining up with the senior side to travel to Euro 2024.

He said: “It was nice that Tommy scored. He is a good boy, Tommy, and he is certainly in my mind.

“I’ve still got to sit down with John (Carver), James (Morrison) and Austin (MacPhee) and Chris Woods and just have a little chat through and try to come up with something that will help us now going into this tournament.”