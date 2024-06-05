Football rumours: Chelsea and Arsenal to battle for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

What the papers say

Chelsea believe they will be able to compete with Arsenal in the race for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, with the Blues reportedly considering triggering the 21-year-old’s release clause, according to the Standard. Sesko scored 14 goals in 31 games for the club in the Bundesliga last season.

West Ham are hoping to swoop in on Bayer Leverkusen and sign Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia, with the Hammers offering Girona around £14million, the Guardian reports.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar (Adam Davy/PA)

Football Insider says Manchester United have set their sights on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite to strengthen their defensive unit.

Social media round-up

Chelsea 'in talks with Prem rival' for Conor Gallagher swap dealhttps://t.co/4xrlyIyeHr pic.twitter.com/fkiXuPAaii — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 4, 2024

James Trafford offered instant Premier League return after Burnley's relegationhttps://t.co/IDeHnHeIQC — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 5, 2024

Players to watch

Paulo Dybala: Sky Sports says the 30-year-old Roma forward is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League this summer.

Roma forward Paulo Dybala could be heading to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Viktor Tsygankov: Arsenal are interested in the Ukrainian winger from Girona but will have to face off with AC Milan for the 26-year-old’s signature, according to Spanish outlet Sport.