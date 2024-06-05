Ryan Sessegnon one of four players released as Spurs confirm retained list

Ryan Sessegnon has left Tottenham after five seasons at the club.

Spurs announced their retained list on Wednesday morning and Sessegnon has been allowed to depart on a free transfer.

Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic were also mentioned as part of a group of players released but their departures were confirmed in January when they joined Bayern Munich and Hajduk Split on loan respectively.

Tottenham academy graduate Japhet Tanganga will also leave this summer, but Sessegnon is the most high-profile departure.

Wishing you the best for the future, @RyanSessegnon 🤍 pic.twitter.com/650Or2XDzB — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 5, 2024

Sessegnon signed for Spurs in 2019 from Fulham in a £25million transfer, but endured an injury-hit spell in north London.

The former England Under-21 international arrived at Tottenham as one of the most promising young players in the country, but had his debut delayed by a hamstring issue.

It would prove problematic throughout his time in N17 and, across five seasons, Sessegnon would only manage 57 appearances for Spurs.

The left-sided player did enjoy a productive loan spell at Hoffenheim three years ago, but played only once in the 2023-24 campaign after surgery on both his right and left hamstrings.

“I would like to thank everyone associated with Tottenham,” Sessegnon said in a social media post.

“I joined at 19 and have met some very special people along the way that have supported and guided me. From my team-mates, to the backroom staff to my coaches – thank you. I’ve got memories and friends for life.

“From making my debut to scoring in the Champions League. I’ll always cherish these moments.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way I or the club wanted during my time here. It broke my heart that I couldn’t play in front of you a lot more.

“I want to wish you all the best for the future.”

Tottenham did hold the option to extend Sessegnon’s terms by a further 12 months, but the 24-year-old will exit and aim to rebuild his career elsewhere.

It is a similar story for Spurs academy graduate Tanganga after his departure was confirmed.

Tanganga made his Tottenham debut at the start of 2020 under Jose Mourinho, but struggled for opportunities during the tenures of Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

The 25-year-old centre-back spent the second half of the past season on loan at Millwall and impressed in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Lions remain interested in securing the centre-back on a permanent deal, the PA news agency understands, but Tanganga is understood to be attracting interest from Premier League clubs.