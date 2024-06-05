Napoli appoint Antonio Conte as head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Napoli appoint Antonio Conte as head coach

By Press Association
Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been appointed as Napoli’s head coach (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte has been appointed as Napoli’s new head coach, the club have announced.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss has signed a three-year contract, keeping him at the Serie A club until 2027.

Conte, who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017, told Napoli’s official website: “Napoli is a place of global importance. I’m happy and excited to sit on the Azzurri bench.

“I can certainly promise one thing: I will do my best for the growth of the team and the club. My commitment, together with that of my staff, will be total.”

Napoli won the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years in 2023 under Luciano Spalletti, who then went on sabbatical but became Italy’s head coach soon after.

Since then, the Partenopei have sacked both Rudi Garcia, after 16 games, and Walter Mazzarri, after three months, with Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona taking over as interim boss until the end of last season.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis added: “Today marks the beginning of a new important chapter in the history of Napoli.

“Antonio is a top coach, a leader, with whom I am sure that the necessary refoundation will start after the conclusion of the cycle that led us to win the Scudetto last year after many seasons at the top of Italian football.”

Conte, who has also had spells in charge of Juventus and Italy, has been without a job since departing Tottenham by mutual consent in March 2023 after 16 months in charge.

Napoli failed to qualify for European football last season, finishing ninth in the table, seven points off the Europa Conference League place.