Charlie Ewels believes Bath are ready to claim first Gallagher Premiership crown

Charlie Ewels says Bath are “embracing the pressure” ahead of their quest for a first Gallagher Premiership title.

Bath and west country rivals Gloucester are the only two current Premiership clubs never to have won it since the competition’s inception 27 years ago.

It was a different story in English rugby’s pre-Premiership era, with Bath being crowned league champions six times between 1988 and 1996, when only Leicester and Wasps seriously troubled them.

WE'RE GOING TO TWICKENHAM 🔵⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pErzSY3ShL — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) June 1, 2024

They reached Premiership finals in 2004 and 2015, but lost them both, and Northampton now stand between Bath and landing the English domestic game’s biggest prize.

“We are embracing the pressure. We are fully aware of what is at stake here and we will be going into the game knowing we must deliver,” Bath and England lock Ewels said.

“It is so important not to take this moment for granted.

“I took these moments for granted at the start of my career as a 19-year-old when we got into the final back in 2015, but it has been nine years since that moment.

Johann van Graan has transformed Bath’s fortunes since his arrival from Munster (Ben Whitley/PA)

“I recognise that these moments are special and don’t come around often, so there will be a lot a belief we can go out there this weekend and become English champions.”

Bath are challenging for silverware just two years after finishing bottom of a then 13-team Premiership.

They won five league games from 24 starts, conceding an average of more than 30 points a time and suffered crushing defeats to Saracens (71-17) and Gloucester (64-0).

Key to the startling revival has been head of rugby Johann van Graan, who arrived from Munster in July 2022 and set about reawakening a sleeping giant.

Two men searching for their first #GallagherPrem title 🏆 Which Director of Rugby will mastermind a victory on the biggest stage this weekend? 👀 😇 Phil Dowson, @SaintsRugby 🛁 Johann van Graan, @BathRugby #GallagherPremFinal pic.twitter.com/PYTeLc90gq — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) June 4, 2024

Ewels added: “The thing that has impressed me the most about Johann is his consistency in the approach to each game at the times when we were winning, but also the times where we weren’t.

“He has always fully believed in the process and these things never become a success overnight. They take time.

“What has been the key difference is the way he has always been unbelievably consistent about our preparation and the focus on ourselves each game.

“Ultimately, that resonates through the environment, which is a big reason we have been successful this season.

“Sometimes, you have got to stop and reflect on where we’ve been and where we are now.

“It has been such an inspiring journey to be part of and we have got the opportunity to end this campaign exactly in the place where we all envisioned where we would be at the start of this season.

“The progress we have made in the last few years has been immense and for me it almost felt like signing for a new club this season.

“After I came back from injury and my short (loan) stint at the Bulls, I have loved being back in the squad playing week in, week out for a team that is so passionate about winning the Premiership.

“I really wanted this season to go on for one more week and I am just happy now that we have got a chance to play in the big game.”