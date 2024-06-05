Lizzi Jordan hails impact of sport as she targets Paralympic glory in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lizzi Jordan hails impact of sport as she targets Paralympic glory in Paris

By Press Association
Lizzi Jordan, left, pictured with her former tandem pilot Amy Cole, is poised to make her Paralympic debut in Paris (Will Matthews/PA)
Lizzi Jordan, left, pictured with her former tandem pilot Amy Cole, is poised to make her Paralympic debut in Paris (Will Matthews/PA)

World champion cyclist Lizzi Jordan says sport has been her salvation since waking up blind following suspected food poisoning as she targets Paralympic glory in Paris.

The 26-year-old contracted a rare strain of E. coli bacteria after eating fast food at the end of a night out during her student days in 2017.

Suffering multiple organ failure, she was placed in a coma before eventually coming around eight weeks later having lost her eyesight and, temporarily, the ability to walk.

“It was a bit unknown as to whether I would pull through,” Jordan, then aged 19, told the PA news agency ahead of her likely Paralympic debut this summer.

“Basically, I had to start from scratch again. I had to leave university, obviously I couldn’t drive any more, so life as I knew it had ended.

“I did sit around and feel very sorry for myself for a while but then I got this second wind and I thought to myself: I want to achieve something without my eyesight that I could have never done even with my eyesight.

“I turned to sport and it kind of saved me, in a cliched way.”

Remarkably, Jordan ran a half-marathon in March 2019 and, the following month, completed the London Marathon to raise £15,000 for the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

The former Royal Holloway, University of London student, who was previously a keen horse rider, attended a British Cycling talent ID day in September 2020 and has gone from strength to strength.

She teamed up with tandem pilot Danni Khan in November and together the pair clinched a hat-trick of gold medals in March at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro.

Two of the those events – the 1km time trial and the 3km pursuit – feature on the schedule for Paris 2024, which begins on August 28, while the pair also hope to compete in the road time trial and road race.

“I still pinch myself now because it was just in the wildest of my dreams to achieve two world titles in two Paralympic events in a Paralympic year,” said Jordan, who is able to train full-time thanks to National Lottery funding.

“Obviously, everyone wants to win a (Paralympic) gold medal but I’d love for us to be competitive across all four events and I just want to really enjoy the experience.

“It’s been a crazy journey, to say the least. It took me ages to come to terms with my sight loss.

“I was fiercely independent before. It kind of took my pride away to have to ask people for help.”

With pilot Khan in complete control of the tactical and technical aspects of racing, Jordan must place absolute trust in her team-mate.

“I’ve always been quite an adrenaline junkie,” said Jordan. “With my previous horse riding, I used to be flying off left, right and centre.

“On a training ride at home with a local pilot, we did have an unfortunate occurrence with an oncoming car but there are always risks in any sport – that’s what adds to it!”.

Khan, 28, a former solo cyclist, said: “I feel such a great sense of responsibility. It’s all down to my command so having that trust is crucial.

“From the moment I met Lizzi, we’ve just really gelled as a partnership and I’m so excited to keep building on that going forwards for, hopefully, a fantastic summer of cycling.”

:: National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for good causes including vital funding into sport. Visit lotterygoodcauses.org.uk to find out more.