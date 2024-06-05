Betfred Challenge Cup final to kick-off at 3.07pm to honour Rob Burrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Betfred Challenge Cup final to kick-off at 3.07pm to honour Rob Burrow

By Press Association
Rob Burrow died on Sunday after a four-and-a-half year fight against motor neurone disease (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rob Burrow died on Sunday after a four-and-a-half year fight against motor neurone disease (Danny Lawson/PA)

Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final between Wigan and Warrington will kick-off at 3.07pm in honour of former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Rob Burrow.

Burrow died aged 41 on Sunday after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease and the Rugby League will pay homage at Wembley to one of its all-time greats.

A minute’s silence will be observed before both the men’s and women’s Challenge Cup finals – the latter kicks off at Wembley at 11.45am – and there will also be a minute’s applause after seven minutes.

The Rugby League said the game “celebrates the life of Rob Burrow CBE – the former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain scrum half who wore the number 7 jersey with such courage and distinction throughout his playing career”.

A statement read: “Following Burrow’s death at the age of 41 last Sunday, supporters will be able to leave tributes at the Rugby League Statue outside Wembley Stadium from 9.45am on Saturday morning – offering the opportunity to fans of all clubs to show their appreciation and admiration for his courage and humanity, as so many Leeds devotees have done already at AMT Headingley.

“There will be further chances to demonstrate that affection with the Wembley crowd invited to join in one minute’s applause after seven minutes of each of the four finals on Rugby League’s traditional showpiece occasion – starting with the inspiresport Champion Schools final in the morning, followed by the second Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final to have been played at Wembley, which features Burrow’s beloved Leeds Rhinos taking on the holders, St Helens.

“There will also be one minute’s silence before the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final and the men’s Final that follows – in each case following Abide with Me, the hymn which has long been part of Challenge Cup Final tradition, and which will be sung this year by Maxwell Thorpe and Katherine Jenkins OBE.”

Since Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019, he and former Leeds team-mate Kevin Sinfield have raised millions of pounds to raise awareness of the disease in their bid to help find a cure.

Money raised has funded the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital, Leeds, and Burrow’s family attended an emotional groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

Burrow won eight Super League titles during his career with the Rhinos and following his retirement in 2017 and MND diagnosis two years later, he came to the attention of a wider audience.

RL commercial managing director Rhodri Jones added: “Once the shock and sadness of Sunday night’s news had sunk in, we recognised the responsibility to provide a fitting celebration of a Rugby League superhero.

“We are grateful to BBC Sport and Wembley Stadium for their support – and to all involved with the six clubs and two schools who will be playing at Wembley on Saturday.

“Challenge Cup Final day has a great tradition of the Rugby League family coming together – this year, for reasons none would have chosen, we will be united in grief, but also in paying suitable tribute to a player who has transcended the sport.”