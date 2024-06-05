Eddie Hearn suggests Anthony Joshua could call time on his career at end of 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Hearn suggests Anthony Joshua could call time on his career at end of 2026

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua, left, could finish his career in 2026 or as early as next year (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Joshua could call time on his boxing career “at the end of 2026 or even next year”, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British fighter, 34, is bidding to become a three-time heavyweight world champion and his next fight is scheduled for Wembley on September 21.

Joshua could fight for Oleksandr Usyk’s IBF title if it becomes available before his rematch with Tyson Fury.

Matchroom promoter Hearn revealed that Joshua is fighting for “legacy” and “greatness” before his professional career, which started in 2013, comes to an end.

When asked how long Joshua has left in the sport, Hearn told the PA news agency: “I think maybe the end of 2026.

“If he wins in September and beats Fury or Usyk to become undisputed then what else do you do?

“It could even be next year, who knows? He’ll want to continue while he’s performing and right now he’s the best ever.

“He wants legacy, greatness. If you asked him, he’d also want to have good performances.”

Daniel Dubois, who recently stopped Filip Hrgovic in Saudi Arabia, would be the “frontrunner” to fight Joshua should the IBF belt become available, according to Hearn.

Hearn admitted the 21-2-0 Queensbury heavyweight would be a “dangerous” match-up for Joshua.

“The preference is for Joshua to fight for the world heavyweight title. If the IBF title comes on the line then Dubois becomes the frontrunner,” Hearn added.

“He’s a dangerous fighter. He’s always been a good strong fighter and now he’s maturing as a man and he’s got massive confidence.

“It was a good win against Hrgovic, I didn’t expect him to win that and he’s now positioning himself to fight for the world heavyweight title. So it’s a dangerous fight between two Brits.

“A lot of it comes down to conversations with his excellency (Turki Alalshikh) to work out that situation. If we get told that you can fight Dubois for the world heavyweight title at Wembley then that becomes appealing.”

Joshua’s second-round knockout victory over Francis Ngannou in March extended his winning streak to four.

Hearn tipped Joshua to recapture his belts, backing him to beat anyone in the sport to do so.

When asked if Joshua could become a three-time champion, Hearn said: “For sure. He’s in the best physical and mental condition of his career so far and at the moment he beats everyone in the sport.”