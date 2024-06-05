Twickenham security ‘all over’ any attempted protests at Premiership final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Twickenham security ‘all over’ any attempted protests at Premiership final

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil protested at the 2023 final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Premiership Rugby has been assured that security at Twickenham is “all over” any potential repeat of last year’s protests when Northampton and Bath meet in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Two Just Stop Oil activists caused a significant delay to the 2023 showpiece when they gained access to the pitch and threw orange powder paint, before being intercepted by stewards and Sale flanker Tom Curry.

Undercover rapid response agents will be positioned in the stands as a preventative measure for Saturday’s showdown, which will be watched by an 82,000 full house.

Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted the 2023 final
Premiership Rugby’s chief growth officer Rob Calder insists the Rugby Football Union has made the security arrangements needed to prevent any disturbances.

“Last year was regrettable. We don’t want to encourage that and we were in close conversation with the RFU well in advance of this week,” Calder said.

“I just came off an operational call. The RFU are clearly responsible for anything that happens of that nature so they are all over it. Fingers crossed there won’t be anything like that again.

“RFU security are dealing with that. They are very aware of the threat of something like that.”

Twickenham will host the Premiership final for the next four years and there appears to be no appetite to change venue, which has hosted the fixture ever since its inception in 2003.

Calder had been open to staging the event at another ground but after a successful season that has seen an increase in ticketing, broadcast figures and match attendance by children the status quo seems preferable.

“I have been quite keen on moving it historically but as a Scot this is probably easier for me to say,” he said.

“Over the last six months the support and commitment we have seen from the RFU to help us build towards consistent sell-outs, and the plans we put in place, I am really encouraged by. The RFU want it at Twickenham and the game wants it at Twickenham.

“Sell outs are contagious, we must not rest on our laurels this week and think that this is job done, we have got to think about next year, catching that interest and pushing it on to 2025.”