Novak Djokovic looking ahead after undergoing knee surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Novak Djokovic looking ahead after undergoing knee surgery

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic receives treatment to his knee at the French Open (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Novak Djokovic receives treatment to his knee at the French Open (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Novak Djokovic is hoping to be back on court “as soon as possible” following knee surgery.

The 37-year-old went under the knife on Wednesday after sustaining a tear in the medial meniscus in his right knee during a gruelling fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo at the French Open.

Djokovic withdrew from the tournament following a scan, handing Jannik Sinner the world number one ranking from Monday, but gave a positive update on social media on Thursday morning.

Accompanied by a picture of the Serbian on crutches and surrounded by his team, Djokovic wrote: “In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match.

“I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well. I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.

“I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going.”

Novak Djokovic on his knees after slipping at Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic on his knees after slipping at Roland Garros (Christophe Ena/AP)

Djokovic prefers to rely on natural remedies so the fact he took such a quick decision to undergo surgery indicates this summer’s big events are very much on his mind.

Two medical experts consulted by the PA news agency both agreed that Wimbledon, which begins on July 1, will almost certainly come too soon but that Djokovic has a chance of being fit for the Olympics in Paris later next month.

Shaun O’Brien, consultant orthopaedic surgeon and knee specialist, said: “If they just trim back the little bit that’s torn, he’ll be back into light training in about three to four weeks’ time with the hope of maybe getting back to some competitive tennis round about six to eight weeks’ time.”

An Olympic gold medal is the only major tennis honour missing from Djokovic’s CV, while he remains one title away from an all-time record 25th grand slam trophy.