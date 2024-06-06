James Maddison and Curtis Jones cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Maddison and Curtis Jones cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

By Press Association

James Maddison and Curtis Jones have left the England camp after being informed they will not be going to Euro 2024.

The pair were selected by Gareth Southgate as part of a 33-man training group gearing up for this summer’s tournament in Germany.

Maddison was introduced as a 61st-minute substitute in Monday’s 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park, where uncapped Jones was an unused substitute.

The midfield duo will not be involved in Friday’s send-off friendly against Iceland, having been informed they will not be part of the 26-man final squad submitted later that evening.

The Football Association said in a statement: “James Maddison and Curtis Jones have departed the England camp, having been told they are not part of our final Euro 2024 squad.

“We thank them for being an important part of our pre-tournament preparation.”

Maddison, who went to the 2022 World Cup but did not make an appearance and has won seven caps in total, admitted he was “devastated” to be left out and felt he could have brought “something different” to the squad.

He wrote on social media: “Devastated doesn’t quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make.

“I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26 man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that.

“I’ll be back, I have no doubt. Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home.”

Anthony Gordon (left) was able to train, while Harry Maguire (centre) and Luke Shaw followed individual programmes
Anthony Gordon (left) was able to train, while Harry Maguire (centre) and Luke Shaw followed individual programmes (Mike Egerton/PA).

There were 27 players involved in training on the eve of the Iceland match, with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham the only one yet to link up with England following his Champions League final win.

Anthony Gordon was able to train after missing Monday’s match against Bosnia through injury, but Lewis Dunk, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw followed individual programmes on Thursday.

Southgate has until 11pm on Friday to submit his final squad to UEFA, with the 26-man selection scheduled to be announced on Saturday morning.