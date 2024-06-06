David Gray appointed Hibernian boss after four caretaker spells

Former Hibernian captain David Gray has been appointed as the club’s new manager on a three-year deal following “a robust recruitment process”.

The 36-year-old, who scored the Hibees’ winning goal in the historic 2016 Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers, has been handed the reins after performing caretaker duties for a fourth separate time in the wake of Nick Montgomery’s sacking last month.

Gray’s backroom team will be announced in due course, although the rookie boss will work alongside recently appointed sporting director Malky Mackay.

Hibernian FC are delighted to confirm David Gray as the Hibees' new Head Coach, signing a three-year deal with the Club. pic.twitter.com/iOuTXBePKe — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) June 6, 2024

“Following a robust recruitment process, David emerged as our preferred candidate and we are delighted to have him on board,” Mackay told Hibs’ website.

“Having watched his progression closely over a number of years, David’s ready to step up and become Hibernian FC’s Head Coach.

“David understands the pressures and demands that comes with a club like Hibs, knows Scottish football inside out, is an excellent coach and a strong man manager.

“He already has good relationships with the current playing squad and members of staff both at HTC and Easter Road, which provides an element of stability, and we know he’s the right man for the job.

David Gray (left) captained Hibs to Scottish Cup glory in 2016 (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“Everyone is looking forward to continuing to work closely with David for the upcoming season and beyond.”

Gray joined Hibs as a player a decade ago and made 177 appearances, the most notable of which was the 2016 Scottish Cup final when he scored the winning goal against Rangers as captain to end the club’s 114-year wait to land the trophy.

After hanging up his boots in the summer of 2021, Gray became the club’s first-team coach, and worked under each of the last four bosses: Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson and Montgomery.

“It is a real privilege for me to become the head coach of this great football club,” said Gray.

“Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me. It is a massive club with a phenomenal fanbase, that I know very well – so to be given this opportunity is a true honour.

“From being here as a player and a coach for over 10 years, I know what a successful Hibs team looks like and I am determined to succeed and take our club forward.”