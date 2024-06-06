VAR decision… the technology stays – key questions as PL clubs vote to keep it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VAR decision… the technology stays – key questions as PL clubs vote to keep it

By Press Association
Premier League clubs have voted 19 to one to keep VAR (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Premier League clubs have voted 19 to one in favour of keeping VAR next season.

Wolves, who requested a vote to scrap the technology at the league’s annual general meeting, were the only club who ultimately voted to abolish it.

Here the PA news agency takes a closer look.

What has happened?

Wolves exercised their right as a Premier League shareholder last month to call a vote on VAR. The Black Country club said VAR had led to “numerous unintended consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football” and that the system was “undermining the Premier League brand”.

Wolves were adamant even as recently as Wednesday they would not be dissuaded from taking the issue to a vote, even if that meant a heavy defeat. Wolves would have required the support of 13 other clubs for their motion to abolish to have been carried.

Ultimately Wolves were the only club who supported getting rid of VAR.

How might VAR be different next season?

In-stadium announcements after VAR checks, like those seen at last year's Women's World Cup, are coming to the Premier League
In-stadium announcements after VAR checks, like those seen at last year’s Women’s World Cup, are coming to the Premier League (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Steps have been taken which the Premier League, referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and top-flight clubs hope will improve the experience of VAR in 2024-25.

Semi-automated offside technology will be introduced in the autumn, with top-flight sources saying it will reduce the length of time of the average check by 31 seconds.

In-stadium announcements will be made – like those seen at last year’s Women’s World Cup – when an on-field decision is changed following a VAR intervention.

Replays of incidents where VAR intervened will be shown, where possible, on stadium big screens while the “high threshold” for intervention will be maintained.

The Premier League was understood to have had a lower intervention rate last season compared to UEFA and FIFA competitions.

What have Wolves said?

Wolves fans have protested about the use of VAR this season
Wolves fans have protested about the use of VAR this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wolves issued a statement soon after the Premier League confirmed VAR would continue. They welcomed the commitments to improve VAR but said: “We still believe that Premier League football would be superior for supporters, players, coaches and viewers without VAR.”

What about fan reaction?

The chair of the Football Supporters’ Association, Malcolm Clarke, said on Thursday: “Support for VAR has collapsed since its introduction into English football – it’s clear that in its current form it has made the match a less enjoyable experience. So much so that more than two-thirds of supporters now say they are against it.

“There’s a growing feeling from fans that the increase in decision-making accuracy is not a price worth paying for the huge impact VAR has had on the matchgoing experience.

“Enormous changes to the current system are required to improve things, particularly for supporters in stadiums. We cannot carry on like this.”