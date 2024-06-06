Injured Harry Maguire ‘devastated’ after failing to make England Euro 2024 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Injured Harry Maguire ‘devastated’ after failing to make England Euro 2024 squad

By Press Association
Harry Maguire has been left out of England’s 26-man Euro 2024 squad due to injury (Mike Egertyon/PA)
Harry Maguire has been left out of England’s 26-man Euro 2024 squad due to injury (Mike Egertyon/PA)

Harry Maguire has announced he is one of the players to have been cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad.

England boss Gareth Southgate will confirm his 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament in Germany on Saturday after initially selecting 33 players in a provisional group.

Manchester United centre-half Maguire said on Instagram that he was “devastated” to be one of the seven players to be omitted due to a calf injury.

Maguire said: “I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

“Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”

Maguire, who has won 63 caps since making his senior England debut against Lithuania in 2017, missed out on United’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City last month due to his injury.

The Football Association confirmed earlier on Thursday that Tottenham’s James Maddison and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones had also been cut from the squad.

Southgate has until 11pm on Friday to submit his final squad to UEFA, with the 26-man selection scheduled to be announced on Saturday morning.

England will play their opening Euro 2024 match against Group C rivals Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16 before facing Denmark (June 20) and Slovenia (June 25).