Home Sport

Birmingham appoint Chris Davies as new manager on four-year deal

By Press Association
Chris Davies has been appointed as Birmingham’s new manager (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Davies has been appointed as Birmingham's new manager (Nick Potts/PA)

Chris Davies has left Tottenham to take over as Birmingham’s new manager.

Birmingham endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign, which ended with relegation to Sky Bet League One after the club had a number of managerial changes.

John Eustace and Wayne Rooney were dismissed during the season before Gary Rowett was brought in on an interim basis, but failed to steer Blues to safety.

Tony Mowbray stepped down last month to continue his recovery from unexpected surgery earlier this year and Birmingham have turned to Davies in their bid to earn promotion back to the Championship.

Davies has signed a four-year deal at St Andrew’s to take on his first managerial role after he impressed in talks with Birmingham chairman Tom Wagner, chief executive Garry Cook and minority owner Tom Brady.

“I am proud and honoured to be the manager of Birmingham City,” Davies said.

“As soon as I spoke with Tom, Garry, Tom Brady and other board members it was clear to me how passionate and committed the board and all of the football leadership team are to bringing success to this club.

“It is a club with an ambition that reflects my own, and a plan to make it a reality. It is such an exciting time to be at Blues. I can’t wait to get started, meeting everyone at the club and speaking to our supporters.

“I will give everything to build an attacking team that reflects this great city, and most importantly to produce a team that our supporters can be proud of.”

Birmingham chairman Wagner added: “From our first meeting, it was clear we were aligned on values and shared the ambition for Blues.

“Chris will thrive in the high-performance environment that is being created at the club. He wants to be at Birmingham City and is committed to winning.

“I would like to thank both Tom Brady for his support and involvement, and the football leadership team for their diligent approach in identifying our next manager. They have conducted a robust process and we have appointed a top operator to take us forward.”

Davies, who has worked at Swansea, Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester in the past, departs Tottenham after one season as part of Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff.

The 39-year-old turned down the chance to join Swansea in December, but has now taken his first steps into management.

Postecoglou said: “Chris is an outstanding individual, he’s done some fantastic work with us in the last season and as I’ve said before, that will attract attention, so it’s no surprise to me that a club of Birmingham City’s stature have shown an interest in him.

“I’d like to thank Chris for all his hard work, and we wish him all the best.”