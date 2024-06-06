We just feel other players have had stronger seasons – Southgate on omissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We just feel other players have had stronger seasons – Southgate on omissions

By Press Association
England manager Gareth Southgate has named his final squad for Euro 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate has named his final squad for Euro 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Gareth Southgate said Jack Grealish and James Maddison missed out on places in his England squad for Euro 2024 because other players had stronger seasons with their clubs.

The England boss named an initial 33-man training squad that needed trimming to 26 players by 11pm on Friday but opted to make the announcement on Thursday, on the eve of the friendly against Iceland.

Grealish and Maddison were the big-name omissions, along with the injured Harry Maguire, who Southgate confirmed would not be fit for the group stages in Germany.

Asked why the duo missed out, Southgate replied: “All of the players took the news really respectfully, of course all players are going to believe they should be in; that is why they are top players, they have the self-belief and the mindset.

“The fact is, we have got some players who have been playing extremely well all season in the league and we just feel other players have had stronger seasons, particularly in the past six months or so.”

The inexperienced quartet of Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, James Trafford and Jarell Quansah unsurprisingly also missed out, although the latter player will still be part of the squad against Iceland.

Maguire was one of a number of fitness doubts but – while his Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw has made it – the 31-year-old centre-back will sit out the tournament.

Harry Maguire in action playing for England
Harry Maguire will not be fit in time for Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The decision on Harry is totally about his physical condition,” Southgate said. “There is no other reason – he is obviously one of our strongest centre-backs.”

On Shaw, Southgate admitted it was a “gamble” worth taking despite the left-back being sidelined since February with a hamstring injury.

“He has progressed really well in the last couple of weeks,” said Southgate.

“At the moment we think he could have some involvement in the second group game – but of course you’ve got to keep hitting the markers.

“He has had a good volume of work, operating at good speeds as well. I think you can take one gamble and that is the gamble – we have got enough evidence to believe it can pay off.”