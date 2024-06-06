Tough decisions made – talking points as England’s Euro 2024 squad is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tough decisions made – talking points as England’s Euro 2024 squad is revealed

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate has trimmed his squad for Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gareth Southgate has trimmed his squad for Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)

England face Iceland in their final friendly before Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate’s whittled-down squad prepare for Germany.

The England boss has made some big decisions and will be hoping for a strong showing before heading for the finals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the game.

Guehi to make his Marc

Marc Guehi
Marc Guehi is likely to start the opening game (Mike Egerton/PA)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is now likely to be in Southgate’s starting XI for the Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on June 16.

He played alongside Lewis Dunk in Monday’s friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina but – with Harry Maguire missing out through injury – could now be looking to form a partnership that could lead England into the tournament and beyond.

Maddison and Grealish void to be filled

Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish was left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad (Adam Davy/PA)

The most eye-catching omissions from Southgate’s 26-man squad were James Maddison and Jack Grealish – who miss out after struggling for form towards the end of the season.

With two big names now absent in Germany, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer and Jarrod Bowen are looking for the chance to impress.

Wembley send-off

England will play their last warm up game at Wembley before heading to Germany
England will play their last warm-up game at Wembley before heading to Germany (PA)

Having played Bosnia at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Monday, England will bid farewell under the Wembley arch.

A sold-out crowd will cheer on Southgate and his side before they pack up to head to their training camp in central Germany – cue paper planes and Mexican waves should things not go to plan against Iceland.

Young Lions in midfield

Kobbie Mainoo scored in the FA Cup final
Kobbie Mainoo scored in the FA Cup final (PA)

Two players who have made the cut for the Euros are Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace counterpart Adam Wharton.

Mainoo, 19, enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Old Trafford that peaked with a goal in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

He also shone on his England bow in March, while Wharton’s reward for an impressed end to the campaign with Palace was a maiden senior call-up and a debut off the bench against Bosnia – the pair will both be hoping to make further strides this time out.

Iceland to land another Euros blow?

Roy Hodgson oversaw England losing to Iceland
Roy Hodgson oversaw England losing to Iceland (PA)

It seems a long time ago that Roy Hodgson’s England traipsed off the pitch in Nice having lost 2-1 to minnows Iceland at Euro 2016.

It proved to be Hodgson’s last hurrah and, following a short stint under Sam Allardyce, Southgate has since changed perception of the England side and taken the nation closer than ever to claiming a second major trophy.

Iceland have not qualified this time around but could have another impact on England if they were to get a positive result at Wembley on Friday night.