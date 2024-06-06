Tough decisions made – talking points as England’s Euro 2024 squad is revealed

England face Iceland in their final friendly before Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate’s whittled-down squad prepare for Germany.

The England boss has made some big decisions and will be hoping for a strong showing before heading for the finals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the game.

Guehi to make his Marc

Marc Guehi is likely to start the opening game (Mike Egerton/PA)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is now likely to be in Southgate’s starting XI for the Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on June 16.

He played alongside Lewis Dunk in Monday’s friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina but – with Harry Maguire missing out through injury – could now be looking to form a partnership that could lead England into the tournament and beyond.

Maddison and Grealish void to be filled

Jack Grealish was left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad (Adam Davy/PA)

The most eye-catching omissions from Southgate’s 26-man squad were James Maddison and Jack Grealish – who miss out after struggling for form towards the end of the season.

With two big names now absent in Germany, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer and Jarrod Bowen are looking for the chance to impress.

Wembley send-off

England will play their last warm-up game at Wembley before heading to Germany (PA)

Having played Bosnia at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Monday, England will bid farewell under the Wembley arch.

A sold-out crowd will cheer on Southgate and his side before they pack up to head to their training camp in central Germany – cue paper planes and Mexican waves should things not go to plan against Iceland.

Young Lions in midfield

Kobbie Mainoo scored in the FA Cup final (PA)

Two players who have made the cut for the Euros are Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace counterpart Adam Wharton.

Mainoo, 19, enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Old Trafford that peaked with a goal in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

He also shone on his England bow in March, while Wharton’s reward for an impressed end to the campaign with Palace was a maiden senior call-up and a debut off the bench against Bosnia – the pair will both be hoping to make further strides this time out.

Iceland to land another Euros blow?

Roy Hodgson oversaw England losing to Iceland (PA)

It seems a long time ago that Roy Hodgson’s England traipsed off the pitch in Nice having lost 2-1 to minnows Iceland at Euro 2016.

It proved to be Hodgson’s last hurrah and, following a short stint under Sam Allardyce, Southgate has since changed perception of the England side and taken the nation closer than ever to claiming a second major trophy.

Iceland have not qualified this time around but could have another impact on England if they were to get a positive result at Wembley on Friday night.