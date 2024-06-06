Declan Rice believes there is a bright future with England midfield youngsters

Declan Rice believes England’s midfield has a bright future as Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton joined him in the squad for Euro 2024.

At 25, Arsenal midfielder Rice is the oldest midfield option in Gareth Southgate’s ranks and will pick up his 51st cap in Friday’s final warm-up game against Iceland.

Mainoo, 19, impressed on his senior debut during the March international break having enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Manchester United that culminated in a goal in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

A dream come true to make my debut for my country 🦁 pic.twitter.com/8Zra4YaNtV — Adam Wharton (@AdamWharton10) June 3, 2024

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Wharton worked his way into Southgate’s squad having hit the ground running at Crystal Palace following a January move from Blackburn.

He came off the bench to make his debut for the Three Lions in Monday’s 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and made enough of an impression that he survived Thursday’s cull to make Southgate’s 26-man squad.

“I think we saw in the last camp against Belgium and Brazil what Kobbie could do,” said Rice.

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo scores their sides second goal of the game in the FA Cup final. (Nick Potts/PA)

“Obviously the last six months, all season really, what he’s done at Man United and he clearly deserves his place in the squad.

“Adam played his first half of the season in the Championship, came to Crystal Palace and has been outstanding.

“I think in training he’s impressed a lot of players – he is so composed and calm on the ball. He’s got a beautiful left foot, just a really down to earth boy, wants to learn.

“He still is obviously only 20 years old but to be on the plane to go to his first European Championships, what a moment for him and his family.”

“I know he’s one who won’t take it for granted, who’ll be ready when called upon and I think you saw the other night how composed he is and he’s ready for the big stage.

“I think he’s one of those that doesn’t get fazed by big things. So they are two great additions and the future’s looking bright in midfield.”