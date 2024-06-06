Richie Berrington and Michael Leask guide Scotland to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richie Berrington and Michael Leask guide Scotland to victory

By Press Association
Richie Berrington guided Scotland to victory (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Richie Berrington and Michael Leask shared a match-winning partnership for Scotland as they defeated Namibia in Barbados to bolster their hopes of progressing at the T20 World Cup.

After impressing with the bat in their washed out opener against England, the Scots were victorious against the southern Africans in Barbados, chasing down their target of 156 with five wickets and nine balls to spare.

Things were looking dicey when Matthew Cross fell lbw at 73 for four, but captain Berrington and Leask took the bull by horns as they put on 74 from the next 42 balls.

Leask blasted four sixes in his knock of 35 and Berrington was unbeaten on 47, ending with a flourish as he clubbed David Wiese all the way over long-on before punching the air with glee.

The result puts Scotland on three points, meaning England could find themselves feeling the heat if they fail to beat Australia on Saturday. Brad Currie had earlier excelled with the ball, with two for 16 from four exacting overs.

Brad Wheal got Scotland off to a perfect start, swinging the new ball dangerously and having JP Kotze caught at mid-wicket with his third delivery.

Currie also landed an early blow and Chris Sole recovered after seeing three of his first four balls disappear to the ropes to open his account as Namibia reached 48 for three in a lively powerplay.

Chris Greaves dismissed Malan Kruger in the eighth over as Scotland continued chipping away but Gerhard Erasmus was proving a tough nut to crack.

He held the innings together, stitching together a regular supply of boundaries off the spinners to even up the scales. He reached his half-century with a flourish off just 30 balls, slog-sweeping Leask for six over wide long-on.

The Aberdonian exacted instant revenge moments later, Cross completing the stumping. There were 42 runs and four more wickets from the last five overs, with Currie and Wheal tidy at the death.

T20 Cricket WCup Namibia Scotland
Scotland’s reply enjoyed an early boost with eight runs in wides from Ruben Trumpelmann, a shift in fortunes for the left-armer who took wickets with his first two balls against Oman. But runs off the bat were harder to come by, with the total slowly ticking to 25 for one after five overs.

Michael Jones, so impressive in the washout against England, finally came alive in the sixth as he unloaded two fours and a six, but the introduction of Erasmus changed the game for the second time. Jones (26) was caught behind and Brandon McMullen (19) allowed himself to be stumped courtesy of some sloppy footwork.

The required rate had climbed to nearly 10 an over when Berrington and Leask made their move. Two big overs effectively settled things, 13 off Tangeni Lungameni and 19 off the veteran Wiese in the 17th, including a pair of big blows by Leask.

Leask launched Trumpelmann over 100 metres over the big screen before holing out but Berrington ensured victory as he powered Wiese back down the ground for the decisive six.