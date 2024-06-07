On this day in 2006: Wayne Rooney passed fit for the World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2006: Wayne Rooney passed fit for the World Cup

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney (right) was given the green light to feature in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s squad
England striker Wayne Rooney was passed fit to play in the World Cup on this day in 2006.

Rooney, 20 at the time, became a major doubt for the tournament in Germany after suffering a metatarsal injury just six weeks before his country’s opening game.

Optimism that the Manchester United player would be available to manager Sven-Goran Eriksson was fuelled by the sight of him kicking a ball during training sessions with the national team.

Wayne Rooney, sharing a joke with John Terry, was passed fit to play in the 2006 World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)

After flying in from England’s training base in Baden-Baden, he underwent a CT scan on his broken foot at a Manchester hospital before being deemed fit for selection.

Rooney’s metatarsal issue came four years after then-England captain David Beckham faced a race to be fit to feature at the 2002 World Cup due to a similar injury.

Rooney – who sustained the problem in his club’s 3-0 loss at Chelsea on April 29 – later said he “should never have gone to that World Cup”, while also revealing he kept quiet after suffering a subsequent groin tear in training.

After sitting out England’s 1-0 Group B win over Paraguay, he returned as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 success over Trinidad and Tobago before starting the 2-2 draw with Sweden and both of his country’s knockout games.

Wayne Rooney
Rooney was sent off in England’s quarter-final defeat against Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)

His World Cup ended with a quarter-final red card against Portugal for an adjudged stamp on Ricardo Carvalho, with Eriksson’s men losing on penalties.

Rooney, who was recently handed his latest role in management by Championship side Plymouth, scored a then-record 53 goals for his country.

Harry Kane has since surpassed Rooney, and netted his 62nd goal for the Three Lions against Bosnia on Monday.

Rooney’s 120 caps, won between 2003 and 2018, is the most of any England outfield player and second overall, behind former goalkeeper Peter Shilton (125).