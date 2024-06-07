Football rumours: Saudi clubs among number of sides interested in Romelu Lukaku

What the papers say

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who has spent the last season on loan at Roma, has attracted interest from AC Milan, Napoli and Fenerbahce, but has left the door open for a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, according to the Telegraph. The 31-year-old scored 13 goals in Serie A last season.

The Times says Napoli would only make a move for Lukaku if they sell their Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who scored 15 goals in 25 league games for the side last season.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea have joined the race for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise and made the 22-year-old one of their top transfer targets, according to the Standard. Manchester United are also interested in the France Under-21s winger, who is worth around £60million.

Social media round-up

⚪🔵 Tottenham are weighing up a move for Bundesliga defender Hiroki Ito, who one-upped Harry Kane last season, while Spurs' mass clear-out at the back is beginning to ramp up… Full article ⏬ #THFC https://t.co/GtI8kr8t7y — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) June 6, 2024

Wolves to be gazumped in battle to sign Che Adams on free transferhttps://t.co/2VQdQZDzvu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 6, 2024

Players to watch

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton could lose their star striker on a free transfer after contract talks between the club and the 27-year-old halted, according to Football Insider.

Leny Yoro: Manchester United have launched a £60million bid for the 18-year-old Lille defender but will have to stave off competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Marca.