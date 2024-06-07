Football rumours: Saudi clubs among number of sides interested in Romelu Lukaku

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Football rumours: Saudi clubs among number of sides interested in Romelu Lukaku

By Press Association
Romelu Lukaku (Mike Egerton/PA)
Romelu Lukaku (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who has spent the last season on loan at Roma, has attracted interest from AC Milan, Napoli and Fenerbahce, but has left the door open for a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, according to the Telegraph. The 31-year-old scored 13 goals in Serie A last season.

The Times says Napoli would only make a move for Lukaku if they sell their Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who scored 15 goals in 25 league games for the side last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Molineux
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea have joined the race for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise and made the 22-year-old one of their top transfer targets, according to the Standard. Manchester United are also interested in the France Under-21s winger, who is worth around £60million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Newcastle United v Everton – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton could lose their star striker on a free transfer after contract talks between the club and the 27-year-old halted, according to Football Insider.

Leny Yoro: Manchester United have launched a £60million bid for the 18-year-old Lille defender but will have to stave off competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Marca.