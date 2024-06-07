Beating Pakistan is going to open many doors for us – US skipper Monank Patel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beating Pakistan is going to open many doors for us – US skipper Monank Patel

By Press Association
The United Staters celebrate their stunning win against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
The United Staters celebrate their stunning win against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

United States captain Monank Patel said his side’s historic T20 World Cup super-over win against Pakistan will help boost the sport’s popularity in the country.

The tournament co-hosts sealed a famous upset at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas by holding their nerve to win the super over after a thrilling match was tied.

Pakistan had been restricted to 159 for seven in their regulation innings, but hit back after the United States appeared to be cruising in reply at 111 for two in the 14th over only to finish on 159 for three.

Patel said: “Of course, beating Pakistan in a World Cup is going to open many doors for us.

“And people, like the USA cricket community, (will) be aware of it. Obviously hosting the World Cup in the USA and performing here as a team, it helps us to grow cricket in the USA.

“I am happy with the win, playing against Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup and beating them. It was an unbelievable performance from our side.”

The United States, appearing in their first T20 World Cup, beat Bangladesh 2-1 in their warm-up series last month and defeated Canada by seven wickets in their opening tournament match.

When asked if his side’s eye-catching series win over Bangladesh should no longer be considered a fluke, Patel said: “We are not worried about what people are saying.

“We know what we have worked (on) and what capability we have. And we just focus on the particular game.”

In a bid to temper expectation, Patel said his side will not start thinking about the Super 8 and would not look beyond their next match, against India in New York next Wednesday.

He added: “Before the tournament I said earlier also that we want to focus on one game at a time.

“And our focus will be on playing against India now. We don’t even want to think about the Ireland (game) right now. So Super 8 is far ahead. We want to just focus on one game at a time.”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted he was “not feeling good” after the match and that his side had paid the price for underestimating the opposition.

He said: “Whenever you come into any tournament, you do the best preparation always. You can say it’s a kind of mindset.

“When you come up against a team like this, you relax a little. You take things a little lightly.

“If you don’t execute your plan against any team, then whatever team it is, they will beat you.

“So, I believe that we are not up to the mark in executing. We are doing well in preparation, but in the match, we are not executing our plans as a team.”