Leeds announce plans to celebrate Rob Burrow’s life at game against Leigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Leeds announce plans to celebrate Rob Burrow’s life at game against Leigh

By Press Association
Rob Burrow died at the age of 41 on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rob Burrow died at the age of 41 on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Leeds will celebrate the life of former player Rob Burrow at their match against Leigh later this month.

Burrow, who made nearly 500 appearances for the Rhinos, died on Sunday at the age of 41, four-and-a-half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Burrow’s battle and fundraising efforts in tandem with former Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield touched people well beyond rugby league and he has been honoured across sport since his death.

Leeds’ match against the Leopards will be played on June 21, which is Global MND Awareness Day.

Burrow’s former team-mates will return to Headingley to remember their friend while the Rhinos will wear a special shirt designed by MND sufferer Cath Muir from Yorkshire.

The kit, which was approved by Burrow several months ago, features an image of the former half-back alongside Sinfield and a blue cornflower, the symbol of hope for MND.

Ten pounds from the sale of every replica shirt will be donated to the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND. Construction work on the centre poignantly began on Monday.

The Rhinos will also welcome members of the MND community to the game against the Leopards to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by the disease.