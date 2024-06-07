Lifeplus-Wahoo able to continue Tour of Britain despite overnight theft of bikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lifeplus-Wahoo able to continue Tour of Britain despite overnight theft of bikes

By Press Association
Lifeplus-Wahoo had 14 bikes stolen overnight ahead of stage two of the Tour of Britain (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lifeplus-Wahoo had 14 bikes stolen overnight ahead of stage two of the Tour of Britain (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Lifeplus-Wahoo cycling team were able to start stage two of the Tour of Britain on Friday despite 14 of their bikes being stolen overnight in Shropshire.

Lifeplus had a promising start to the race during Thursday’s opening stage as Heidi Franz took maximum points in the first Queen of the Mountains climb, the formidable Llangynog.

However, the UK-based women’s team discovered on Friday their mechanic’s van had been broken into at Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel in Whitechurch, which put in doubt their stage two participation.

“We woke this morning to find all 14 of our Ribble Endurance SLR bikes stolen from our mechanic’s van,” read a Lifeplus statement on Friday morning.

Lifeplus revealed they hoped to find a “solution” to enable them to start stage two in Wrexham and the generosity of rival teams ensured they could continue their participation in the Tour of Britain.

A further statement by Lifeplus added: “All of our thanks and appreciation goes out to the many teams that offered and gave their spare team bikes and their mechanics time to get our girls on the road.

“We wouldn’t be starting without them!”

World champion Lotte Kopecky, of SD Worx-Protime, won a second successive stage after a sprint finish.