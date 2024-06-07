Michael Leask: Scotland’s strong start to T20 World Cup no surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Leask: Scotland’s strong start to T20 World Cup no surprise

By Press Association
Michael Leask believes Scotland’s strong start at the T20 World Cup should not be a shock (Jane Barlow/PA)
Michael Leask believes Scotland’s strong start at the T20 World Cup should not be a shock (Jane Barlow/PA)

Michael Leask claims Scotland’s table-topping start to the T20 World Cup is “no surprise to us” and insists his side can knock out one of England or Australia.

Leask was named player of the match in his side’s vital victory over Namibia in Bridgetown, taking the key wicket of top-scorer Gerhard Erasmus then blasting four sixes in a match-winning partnership with captain Richie Berrington.

That left the Scots top of Group B after their first two games, having also taken a point in the washed out opener against England. Scotland also impressed in that match, reaching 90 without loss from just 10 overs before the rain stepped in.

https://x.com/CricketScotland/status/1798876547652477101

And Leask sees no reason why he and his team-mates should not dream big and progress to the Super 8 stage ahead of their better known opponents.

“We’ve got two more huge games and why can’t we top the group at the end of it?” he said.

“We’ve got a hell of a squad. It’s no surprise to us, but it might be a surprise to some. England will probably say it was a surprise to them the other day that we were 90 off 10 overs.

“But this team’s got great depth. We’ve played together for a number of years, a number of us and we’ve got some new fresh blood too so it doesn’t really surprise us that we’re in this position.”

Scotland’s win came just hours after co-hosts the United States defeated Pakistan in one of the biggest ever World Cup upsets, leaving Leask banging the drum for the non-Test playing nations.

This year’s edition of the competition was expanded to 20 teams to allow more countries to perform on the global stage and the early signs suggest it was the right decision.

https://x.com/ICC/status/1798849793080349031

“The more teams, the better for me,” said Leask.

“You’ve seen us and Namibia play a fantastic associate game of cricket. You’ve seen another associate take on a full member and win. We fight well above our weight and I think we deserve a lot more recognition than that.”

Scotland head to Antigua next, where they face Oman on Sunday before wrapping up their group campaign against Australia.