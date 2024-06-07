Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract at Leicester

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new one-year contract at Leicester.

The 37-year-old will extend his stay at the King Power to 12 years after agreeing a deal for the 2024-25 season.

The former England international scored 20 goals in 37 appearances as the Foxes won promotion to the Premier League in the 23-24 campaign.

He said: “To get the numbers that I did [last season], I’m delighted with it, but there’s still more to come.

“I look after myself. I’ve always said that age is just a number. My legs feel fine so that’s why I carry on until my legs say, ‘That’s it, game over’. There will be a day when that comes, but that’s not right now.

“We look forward to another season in the Premier League and seeing what we can do. One hundred per cent, it’s the best league in the world. That’s where you want to be playing your football.”

Vardy has scored 190 goals in 464 games for the club and has won the Premier League and FA Cup.

But who his manager will be next season remains unknown, with the club’s search for a new boss still ongoing.

Enzo Maresca, who guided the club to the Championship title in his first season in charge, left earlier this week to go to Chelsea.

Marc Albrighton is leaving Leicester after a decade at the club (Nick Potts/PA)

Vardy is now the only surviving member of Leicester’s title-winning squad following Marc Albrighton’s release.

The 34-year-old, who made 313 appearances for the Foxes over 10 years, has left the King Power Sadium at the end of his contract along with Kelechi Iheanacho and Dennis Praet.

Defender Jannik Vestergaard has penned a new contract until the summer of 2027.

The Denmark international said: “With the football and my situation having developed in a positive way, I’m just very happy to be here.

“It’s something that fills me with some sort of pride as well that I went through the lows and I continued to work. I’ve come out on the other side and shown a little bit more of what I can contribute.”

The club are still in negotiations with midfielder Wilfred Ndidi over a new deal.