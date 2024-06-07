Wembley to remember two-time Challenge Cup winner Rob Burrow

Rob Burrow will be remembered at Wembley on Saturday both before and during the Betfred Challenge Cup final between Wigan and Warrington.

Burrow, who died last Sunday after a brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease, overcame the disappointment of losing his first five finals to finish his Wembley career with a flourish.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the seven finals graced by the great Leeds number seven.

2003: BRADFORD – LOST 22-20

Rob Burrow missed out in his first five Challenge Cup finals (Richard Sellers/PA)

Burrow was controversially selected over semi-final hero Danny McGuire for a place on the bench, and the move backfired as he was forced off with injury just before half-time. Kevin Sinfield missed a golden chance to haul Leeds back level in the dying stages.

2005: HULL – LOST 25-24

Rob Burrow was one of the stars of a superb Leeds era (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burrow and his team-mates were denied for the second time in three years as a drop-goal from Danny Brough proved enough to clinch an epic showdown at the Millennium Stadium. Paul Cooke’s try three minutes from time had set up his side’s dramatic finale.

2010: WARRINGTON – LOST 30-6

Rob Burrow kept fighting for an elusive first Challenge Cup crown (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Burrow’s Wembley bow went the same way as his previous two finals as Australian Chris Hicks became only the sixth player to score a hat-trick of tries in the showpiece event. Despite four Grand Final titles in six years, Leeds’ so-called ‘golden generation’ came up short again.

2011: WIGAN – LOST 28-18

Rob Burrow’s Leeds came up short yet again (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Burrow started on the bench but, despite a stunning late fightback, it was the same old story as Leeds were forced to settle for the runners-up spot once again. Jeff Lima was Wigan’s unlikely hero with a brace of tries to seal his side’s first Wembley success in 16 years.

2012: WARRINGTON – LOST 35-18

Rob Burrow endured plenty of Challenge Cup heartbreak at Wembley (Matthew Impey/PA)

It proved fifth time unlucky for Burrow and his team-mates as they came up short on the big stage for the third year in a row. Brett Hodgson recovered from a huge hit by Kyle Leuluai to set up two of the tries that sealed Warrington’s third win in four years.

2014: CASTLEFORD – WON 24-10

Burrow and Leeds finally broke their Challenge Cup final hoodoo at Wembley (Clive Gee/PA)

Burrow finally got his hands on the trophy as Leeds shed their losing habit in Challenge Cup finals in front of 77,914 fans at Wembley. Ryan Hall made the difference as two stunning tries saw them ease to victory over their Yorkshire rivals.

2015: HULL KR – WON 50-0

Rob Burrow starred in the most one-sided Challenge Cup final in history (Paul Harding/PA)

Burrow’s seventh and last final appearance proved his most emphatic as Leeds romped to victory over their outclassed opponents, with Burrow grabbing his first and only final try in the dying stages of the most one-sided decider in the history of the competition.