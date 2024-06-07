England spinner Shoaib Bashir makes Worcestershire loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England spinner Shoaib Bashir makes Worcestershire loan move

By Press Association
Somerset spinner Shoaib Bashir, right, has joined Worcestershire on loan until June 26 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Somerset have allowed England spinner Shoaib Bashir to join Worcestershire on a short-term loan.

Bashir enjoyed a breakout winter after he claimed 17 wickets in his first three Tests for England during the 4-1 series defeat in India.

The 20-year-old was called up despite limited Vitality County Championship experience and has continued to find opportunities hard to come by at Somerset, especially since the return to fitness of Jack Leach last month.

Off-spinner Bashir started the first three matches of the 2024 season for Somerset, but picked up only four wickets and has recently been restricted to second-team appearances.

A loan move was mooted and Worcestershire have secured the services of the England bowler for five Vitality Blast fixtures and the County Championship match with Surrey, which begins on June 23.

Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson said: “Shoaib is a player of immense talent and potential. We believe his presence will significantly strengthen our squad.”

Andy Hurry, director of cricket at Somerset, added: “This loan agreement will give Shoaib the opportunity to play first XI cricket across two formats. That can only benefit his continued development whilst his opportunities here are currently limited.

“When he returns, he will be match-sharp, match-fit, will have gained more experience and be closer to doing what he does best, which is contributing to wins for Somerset.

“We look forward to welcoming Shoaib back to the Cooper Associates County Ground at the end of June when he will be available for selection for our County Championship fixture against Warwickshire.”