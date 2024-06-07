Carlos Alcaraz reaches first French Open final after defeating Jannik Sinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlos Alcaraz reaches first French Open final after defeating Jannik Sinner

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in five sets (Thibault Camus/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in five sets (Thibault Camus/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz twice came from a set down to sink Jannik Sinner and reach his first French Open final.

The 21-year-old Spaniard won 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3 to become the youngest player to make grand slam finals on all three surfaces; hard-court, grass and the clay of Paris.

Italian Sinner, 22, struggled with cramp during the third set, but still went the distance in a contest lasting four hours and nine minutes.

There may be no Rafael Nadal this year – and this will be the first final not to feature one of the 14-time winner, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer since 2004 – but Roland Garros could be about to crown a new Spanish champion on Sunday.

Alcaraz, who won both his previous grand slam finals, at the US Open and Wimbledon, said: “You have to find the joy in suffering, that’s the key, even more on clay in Roland Garros. Long rallies, four-hour matches, five sets, you have to suffer. But you have to enjoy suffering.

“The toughest matches I’ve played in my short career have been against Jannik. US Open, this one, and I hope to play many, many more matches like this one against Jannik – but it was one of the toughest matches, for sure.”

Alcaraz celebrates reaching his first French Open final
Alcaraz celebrates reaching his first French Open final (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

With Nadal having departed, probably for the final time, and Djokovic’s knee giving up on him after the fourth round, Sinner and Alcaraz is the new rivalry this tournament has been crying out for.

It is one that is set to endure, as their latest showdown was the youngest men’s singles grand slam semi-final since the 2008 US Open when Andy Murray, then 21, beat a 22-year-old Nadal.

Yet there was little of the intensity of their five hour, five-set marathon at the US Open in 2022, which was won by Alcaraz at 2.50am, as they shared the opening two sets.

The drama came at 2-2 in the third when Sinner, who will be world number one from Monday, began flexing his hands and limping a little, a tell-tale sign that he was cramping up.

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner needed medical attention during the semi-final (Christophe Ena/AP)

Alcaraz had suffered with a similar affliction at the same stage last year, on his way to defeat by Djokovic.

“I saw him struggling a little bit,” added Alcaraz. “I was cramping, Jannik as well in the third set. You have to fight. Against Djokovic I was in the same position, but I learnt you have to stay there fighting because the cramp will go away.”

Despite two double-faults, Sinner managed a service hold after a lengthy game before receiving treatment at the changeover.

He then somehow conjured up a cross-court service return winner to break Alcaraz and take the third set.

However, two bad Sinner misses while serving at 4-5 in the fourth gave Alcaraz a set point which he took with a blistering cross-court winner.

Alcaraz broke again for 2-0 in the decider and held his nerve up the home straight, taking a third match point before raising both arms in triumph.

For Sinner it was a first defeat in 13 grand slam matches, having won the Australian Open in January, and he admitted it will be hard to watch the final.

“I mean, I always like to watch tennis, yes,” he said. “Let’s see, if I have time for sure I’m going to watch a little bit.

“But in the other way, it’s always tough to watch, especially when you’re in the semis, it hurts, because you know that you could be there and it’s a different feeling.”