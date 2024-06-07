Alexander Zverev hits back to beat Casper Ruud and book French Open final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alexander Zverev hits back to beat Casper Ruud and book French Open final spot

By Press Association
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates his semi-final win (Jean-Francois Badias/AP).
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates his semi-final win (Jean-Francois Badias/AP).

Alexander Zverev made it fourth time lucky as he beat Casper Ruud in four sets to reach the French Open final.

Zverev, a losing semi-finalist in the previous three years at Roland Garros, triumphed 2-6 6-2 6-4 6-2.

Ruud, the seventh seed from Norway, took the first set very handily, but his level dropped off alarmingly in the second.

At the start of the third it became apparent why as he called for the doctor, who gave him some medication.

In the end it was a comfortable victory for the German fourth seed, who finished the job with an ace after two hours and 35 minutes to set up a final showdown with Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

“I’ve got so much history on this court,” said Zverev, who left Philippe Chatrier on crutches two years ago after sustaining a horror ankle injury against Rafael Nadal.

“I’ve got some of the best and worst memories on this court. I’m in the final after my fourth semi-final and I’m going to give it my all on Sunday.”

Casper Ruud sits on his chair with his head bowed
Casper Ruud called for the doctor at the start of the third set (Jean-Francois Badias/AP).

Aryna Sabalenka struggled with a stomach bug in her quarter-final defeat by teenager Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday and it appeared that two-time runner-up Ruud had suffered the same fate.

“If I waited, you saw how quickly the first set went away,” added Zverev.

“Casper is too good a player to wait. I knew I had to be aggressive to take it to him. The balls went in and I’m happy to be in the final.

“Look, I thought the first two sets were very high level, then end of the third I saw he started to move slower.

“His shots were still the same. If I was more passive then he would’ve won the match. Credit to him for finishing the match. A great champion and a great person.”

Ruud admitted afterwards a dodgy stomach was causing him discomfort.

“Maybe it was something I picked up in my dinner last night, maybe it was from the breakfast this morning, or something just before that I got in my stomach,” he said.

“I don’t have the answers now, but I’m just disappointed that it had to be today. Why couldn’t it be yesterday or the day before when I had three days off?

“So it was a bit unlucky. I was really looking forward to the match. In a way I started well but I wasn’t able to keep it up, unfortunately.”

Zverev’s victory came on the day the court case against him for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend was terminated after a settlement was reached.

The 27-year-old was contesting a penalty order and fine of 450,000 euros issued last October.

Zverev had always maintained his innocence and the settlement did not include an admission of guilt.

It has been four years since the allegations first surfaced, and Zverev said: “I told you so from the start. I told everybody. I’m happy that it’s over.

“Nothing else more to say. That’s it. Four years. I’m happy about that.

“Done. We move on. I never ever want to hear another question about the subject again. That goes out to everybody.”