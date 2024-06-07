Craig Gordon and John Souttar left out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Craig Gordon and John Souttar left out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad

By Press Association
Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon made his 75th appearance (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon made his 75th appearance (Steve Welsh/PA)

Craig Gordon and John Souttar will miss out on Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad, manager Steve Clarke confirmed.

Gordon became Scotland’s oldest international when the 41-year-old goalkeeper came on during the final European Championship warm-up against Finland.

But the Hearts goalkeeper did not enjoy the happiest of Hampden moments on his 75th cap after losing two goals, the second a penalty he conceded himself when he was unfortunate to be penalised for a challenge despite appearing to touch the ball first.

Craig Gordon waves to the crowd after Scotland's draw with Finland
Craig Gordon has been left out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

Souttar was one of two players absent from Clarke’s matchday squad after the Rangers defender arrived at camp with the injury that forced him to miss the final few games of the season.

The other, Stuart Armstrong, is due to return to full training on Monday in Germany following a quad injury, as Scotland build up to play the hosts in Munich in the tournament opener on Friday.

After his side’s 2-2 draw, Clarke confirmed reports that Gordon and Souttar were the unlucky pair to drop out of his squad before the deadline to submit 26 players to UEFA later on Friday night.