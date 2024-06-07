Coventry full-back Jay Dasilva says making Wales debut ‘an honour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coventry full-back Jay Dasilva says making Wales debut ‘an honour’

By Press Association
Jay Dasilva hopes to win many more caps after making his Wales debut against Gibraltar (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jay Dasilva hopes to win many more caps after making his Wales debut against Gibraltar (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Jay Dasilva says he is “grateful” to have completed the journey from England youth cap to senior Wales international.

Luton-born Dasilva was capped at every level by England from under-16 to under-21 level before making the switch to Wales.

The 26-year-old Coventry left-back qualifies for Wales through his Pontypridd-born grandmother and made his debut in Thursday’s 0-0 friendly draw with Gibraltar at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal.

Dasilva impressed down the left flank with his energy and was named player of the match on a disappointing evening for Wales against opponents ranked 203 in the world.

“I’m just grateful to be in this position,” said DaSilva, whose brother Cole was capped by England and Wales at age-grade level.

“It’s such an honour to be able to play for your country.

“I made the decision quickly when I was asked. How could you say no?”

“I spoke to my mum and brothers straight after the game.

England U21 v Poland U21 – International Friendly – Ashton Gate
Jay Dasilva was capped by England at age-grade level from Under-16 to Under-21 (Nick Potts/PA)

“They were watching, they didn’t quite make it out, but they are so proud. It was a great moment to share with them.”

Dasilva was first called up by Wales boss Rob Page in November for the final Euro qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

He was also part of the squad in March as Wales beat Finland in the Euro 2024 play-off semi-final before falling at the final qualifying hurdle on a penalty shoot-out to Poland.

“This is my third camp, so I’ve had to be patient to get some minutes,” said Dasilva.

Wales Squad Announcement – Urdd Eisteddfod – Wednesday May 29th
Wales manager Rob Page called up Jay Dasilva for the first time in November (Nick Potts/PA)

“I got the opportunity and hopefully it’s the first of many.

“It’s such an honour to finally make my debut and wear the shirt for the first time. I’ll remember it forever.

“The result wasn’t what we expected and we’re disappointed, but personally I’m buzzing.

“I’ll keep working hard, try to impress and just win more caps.”