England’s Euro 2024 preparations suffer setback with loss to Iceland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England’s Euro 2024 preparations suffer setback with loss to Iceland

By Press Association
England suffered an injury scare to John Stones in their final friendly before Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)
England suffered an injury scare to John Stones in their final friendly before Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s Euro 2024 preparations suffered a setback as they lost 1-0 to Iceland in a friendly that saw John Stones forced off injured on Friday.

Stones did not return for the second half of England’s final warm-up game for the upcoming tournament after hurting his ankle in the opening stages at Wembley.

To compound the matter, the side were beaten after former Fulham player Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored in the 12th minute.

Scotland’s Lawrence Shankland (centre) celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of their 2-2 friendly against Finland
Scotland’s Lawrence Shankland (centre) was on target against Finland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England open their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen a week on Sunday.

Scotland, meanwhile, had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Finland in their final match before their tournament opener against hosts Germany next Friday.

An own goal from Arttu Hoskonen and a Lawrence Shankland header gave the Scots a 2-0 lead after an hour at Hampden Park but they could not hold on.

Benjamin Kallman pulled one back and Oliver Antman equalised from the penalty spot five minutes from time after a foul by veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Germany will head into their home event on the back of a victory after a last-gasp Pascal Gross effort completed a comeback against Greece in Monchengladbach.

Germany's Kai Havertz during a match
Kai Havertz scored in Germany’s victory over Greece (John Walton/PA)

Giorgos Masouras opened the scoring for the Greeks – who famously won Euro 2004 but are not involved this summer – but Arsenal’s Kai Havertz levelled after the break and Gross won it in the 89th minute.

Poland beat Ukraine 3-1 in a clash in Warsaw of two sides heading to Germany.

All the goals came in the first half with the Poles – who will face the Netherlands and France in the tournament – racing ahead through Sebastian Walukiewicz, Piotr Zielinski and Taras Romanczuk in the first half-hour before Artem Dovbyk replied.

Albania, who are in a daunting group with holders Italy, Spain and Croatia, claimed a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Azerbaijan. Nedim Bajrami gave them an early lead and late goals from Rey Manaj and Qazim Laci sealed it before a 90th-minute Musa Gurbanli consolation.

The Czech Republic, whose opponents in the tournament include Portugal, thrashed Malta 7-1 with two-goal Mojmir Chytil among their scorers.

Romania’s preparations for a group that includes Belgium and Ukraine ended with a goalless draw against Liechtenstein in Bucharest.