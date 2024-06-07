Lando Norris excited to be ‘fighting for more’ after breaking win duck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lando Norris excited to be ‘fighting for more’ after breaking win duck

By Press Association
Lando Norris is now competing at the front on a regular basis (David Davies/PA)
Lando Norris is now competing at the front on a regular basis (David Davies/PA)

Lando Norris says he is more excited than ever before when he gets behind the wheel knowing he is now fighting for wins.

The 24-year-old earned his maiden Formula One victory at the Miami Grand Prix and has secured three other podiums in an impressive start to the season for McLaren.

Norris is now expected to challenge for the podium on a regular basis and admits that expectation brings an excitement.

“I am more buoyed than ever. Still relaxed, maybe I don’t look it at times!” Norris said ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris picked up his first F1 win in Miami earlier this season
Norris picked up his first F1 win in Miami earlier this season (David Davies/PA)

“When I am in the car I’m more excited because that is when you are feeling what the potential is.

“Just now I am as relaxed as normal but I am fighting for a lot more than I was fighting for at any point before so naturally there is always going to be a little bit more nerves, but I don’t think it has got to a point where it affects me.

“I’m not thinking of it at all. It is not a level that I even acknowledge.”

McLaren have remarkably not scored any points at the Canadian Grand Prix since Jenson Button and Kevin Magnussen finished in the top 10 in 2014.

Last season Norris finished 13th, with team-mate Oscar Piastri 11th, in the race before McLaren’s big upgrade in Austria which dramatically changed their fortunes for the rest of the 2023 season and the start of this campaign.

A year on, McLaren arrive at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as potential race winners.

“All races at the minute are close and there’s a chance to win. It is nice knowing that and cool knowing that,” Norris added.

“Every race you have a chance and that’s a better feeling than coming in last year trying to make the top 10.

“You feel good about that but it is too close to say we are going to be first or sixth, it could be either or.

“I have not been top 10 since I raced here. I think I have DNF’d most times. We have had fires, technical issues etc.

“I have always loved it here. I’ve always performed well around here but been a bit unlucky and things haven’t gone our way.

“This weekend is the weekend!”