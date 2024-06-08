Anthony Gordon ‘definitely not worried’ for England at Euros despite shock loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anthony Gordon ‘definitely not worried’ for England at Euros despite shock loss

By Press Association
England’s Anthony Gordon during the friendly defeat by Iceland (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Anthony Gordon during the friendly defeat by Iceland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Anthony Gordon insists England fans should not be concerned about the nation’s Euro 2024 hopes following a dull display in their defeat by Iceland.

Gareth Southgate saw his side lose 1-0 at Wembley on Friday in the final warm-up match before the tournament gets under way in Germany.

A disjointed performance saw the hosts fall behind early on and they never truly looked like getting back into a contest they could ultimately have lost by a bigger margin.

Gordon, who started on the left wing, was one of a number of players who had a quiet evening under the arch.

But the Newcastle forward does not think the loss will impact on England’s chances once they kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia a week on Sunday.

Asked if England fans should be worried, Gordon replied: “No, definitely not worried.

“Good players make it click, good players make it happen. We need time to train together and in a tournament that will happen.

“We’re always going to work. We’re always going to prepare as much as we can.

“I think we’ve got enough players, enough camaraderie around the group, we are very together.

“I think that helps in tournaments. Like I said before, good players make it happen. Good players make magic, and that is what we’ll do.”

Despite slipping to defeat, Gordon feels the frustrating evening can actually stand England in good stead heading into their Group C fixtures.

“That game will do us some good,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I think friendly or not, playing for England, you want to win every single game. I thought it was useful practice for us, though, in terms of the opposition we will see during the tournament.

“We will be trying to break down that low block. I thought we controlled the game and go into some good positions, but just a lack of quality around the final third.”