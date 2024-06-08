Rob Page expects Wales to ‘put it right’ against Slovakia after Gibraltar draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Page expects Wales to ‘put it right’ against Slovakia after Gibraltar draw

By Press Association
Rob Page’s side drew with Gibraltar in their last outing (David Davies/PA)
Rob Page says Wales will “move forward” from their Gibraltar draw against Slovakia on Sunday.

Page had to withstand boos and calls for him to quit from some Wales fans after Gibraltar – ranked 203 out of the 210 teams in world football – held the Dragons 0-0 in a friendly at the Estadio Algarve on Thursday.

The Wales manager fielded an inexperienced side in Portugal with a threadbare squad hit by a host of withdrawals and the sterner test against Slovakia to come.

Latvia v Wales – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Skonto Stadium
Ethan Ampadu is set to captain Wales for the first time in Slovakia on Sunday (Tim Goode/PA)

Ethan Ampadu will return to captain Wales for the first time, while Danny Ward, Chris Mepham and Jordan James will also play after sitting out the Gibraltar game.

There should also be starts for Brennan Johnson, Daniel James and Kieffer Moore, who were introduced into the attack during the second half on Thursday.

Page said: “We were disappointed with the Gibraltar game but we must move forward.

“We’ll put it right and go again on Sunday. It’s another friendly and it is what it is from a selection point of view.

“The lads are on the back of three weeks off, so it was unrealistic to start with our strongest team for the two games.

“That’s the reason we picked that team to play Gibraltar because we want to expose some of the younger players to international football.”

Page gave five players – Charlie Crew, Fin Stevens, Jay Dasilva, Lewis Koumas and Tom King – their debuts against Gibraltar.

Liverpool teenager Koumas, who met the club’s record goalscorer and former Wales striker Ian Rush at their Portuguese training camp this week, came close to scoring after being sent on as a 73rd-minute substitute.

“The keeper’s made a great save from his left-footed shot and his work-rate off the ball was phenomenal,” said Page.

“So he’s done his chances no harm whatsoever.

“Both Lewis and Charlie have really impressed and I can see why they’re being spoken about in such a high manner at club level.

“Fin Stevens and Matty Baker have also stepped up. The new lads that we’ve brought in have adapted really easily.”

Having missed out on qualification for Euro 2024, the Slovakia friendly is Wales’ final outing before the Nations League campaign gets under way in September.

Wales are in the same League B group as Iceland, Montenegro and Turkey, with the competition having a partial bearing on qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Page said: “The performances in the play-offs against Finland and Poland were exceptional, so I’m not going to get too carried away (with the Gibraltar result).

“We’re unbeaten since September. The form at the minute has been OK with regards to results.”