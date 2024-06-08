It’s been an emotional week – Matt Peet hails Wigan after win in ‘special final’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s been an emotional week – Matt Peet hails Wigan after win in ‘special final’

By Press Association
Wigan head coach Matt Peet celebrates with the Challenge Cup trophy (John Walton/PA)
Wigan head coach Matt Peet revealed the raw emotion that underpinned his side’s second Betfred Challenge Cup win in three years after tries from Zach Eckersley, Bevan French and Liam Farrell saw them sink Warrington 18-8 at Wembley.

The moving build-up to the final following the death of Rob Burrow last Sunday triggered personal memories for number of Wigan players, including man-of-the-match French, whose mother also died from Motor Neurone Disease in 2022.

Winger Liam Marshall lost his mother in February, one day after greeting his new baby daughter, while Peet’s Warrington counterpart Sam Burgess is only too aware of the devastating impact of MND having lost his father Mark to the disease.

Tributes were paid to Rob Burrow at the Betfred Challenge Cup final (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Peet said: “It was a special final in its own right for which ever team won it. It’s been an emotional week because Rob was such a special character, and it stirs up emotions for everyone.

“I’m sure it stirred up emotions for Bevan, for Liam Marshall and for Sam Burgess. We all love Rob Burrow and his family but we’ve got be honest, it also makes you think about your own situation and your own family, and the people you love.”

French conceded that the emotion following Burrow’s death had brought back memories, especially in relation to the Challenge Cup, which he won with Wigan in May 2022 just four months after his mother passed away.

“With Rob obviously being such a legend, it has connected to me a bit emotionally,” said French. “It has made this week sweet, especially the fact that my mum passed away from it.

“The first trophy I won since I came back to England after she passed away was the Challenge Cup, so it makes it a bit more special.”

Wigan are now only the third team in history to hold all four major trophies at the same time, and Peet hailed the mentality of his squad for delivering a performance that saw them well in control after Zach Eckersley crossed for the opening try.

“We talk a lot about chasing perfection but it was never going to be the perfect game,” added Peet.

“It was about trusting each other and coping with the ebbs and flows of the game. I feel the strength of this group is their ability to deal with whatever comes along. When things are against them they almost seem to rise to the challenge.

“Our motivation was achieving something that is not unprecedented but is particularly special, putting that fourth trophy in the cabinet. I think this group of players are motivated by what they can achieve and the memories they can make together.”

Peet reserved special praise for his captain Farrell, who marked another trademark performance by surging over for his side’s third and final try midway through the second half that effectively ended Warrington’s slim hopes of muscling back into the match.