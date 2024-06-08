England face daunting chase as Australia hit highest score of this T20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England face daunting chase as Australia hit highest score of this T20 World Cup

By Press Association
England’s Chris Jordan gestures after Australia’s Marcus Stoinis hit a four from one of his deliveries during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
England conceded the the highest total yet at the T20 World Cup as Australia piled the pressure high on Jos Buttler’s side with a score of 201 for seven in Barbados.

Four days after an indifferent bowling display in their washed out game against Scotland, an unchanged attack was sprayed around the Kensington Oval as their Ashes rivals helped themselves to 13 sixes and 14 fours.

David Warner (39 off 16 balls) and Travis Head (34 off 18) set the tone with some spirited hitting after being sent in and England never quite recovered their composure in a flat-footed display that leaves the batters with plenty to do to kickstart the campaign.

Travis Head hits six from the bowling of Will Jacks
Travis Head hits six from the bowling of Will Jacks (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

England opened up with spin at both ends, an unexpected move which began with a tidy over from Moeen Ali but veered off the rails as soon as Will Jacks was asked to share the new ball.

A part-timer with a grand total of two overs to his name in his previous 14 appearances, Jacks was smashed for 22 as the gamble blew up. Aiming with the breeze towards the short boundary, Head launched the first two deliveries for six before Warner began his innings with a flick over deep square.

England looked to correct their mistake by replacing him with a burst of speed from Mark Wood but watched on helplessly as Australia smashed another 22 off the quick. A length ball on leg stump, a shorter delivery on middle and a loose full toss all received the full treatment, sailing all the way as Head and Warner swung hard.

Australia reached 50 off just 22 balls, easily the fastest start of the tournament to date, with a small measure of respite finally arriving when Moeen bowled Warner with one that kept low.

Chris Jordan celebrates with Moeen Ali the dismissal of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis
Chris Jordan celebrates with Moeen Ali the dismissal of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Jofra Archer mixed up his pace cleverly in the final over of the powerplay and flattened Head’s stumps with a cutter, but Australia’s 74 for two represented a big statement.

Another half-century stand followed between Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, with the former leaning back to hit Rashid and Archer for sixes, Jonny Bairstow slow to make ground on a possible catch and Chris Jordan leaking 18 in the 13th over.

Two wickets in four balls, Marsh stumped off Liam Livingstone and Maxwell holing out off Rashid, kept England going but the runs continued to flow.

England’s sloppiness saw them penalised for a slow over-rate, losing a boundary fielder for the final over, but Jordan coped admirably in a tidy finish that also brought up his 100th T20 wicket.