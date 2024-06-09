Iga Swiatek plays down chances of adding Wimbledon title to French Open crowns

Iga Swiatek has played down her chances of adding a first Wimbledon title to her latest French Open crown.

World number one Swiatek secured her third straight Roland Garros triumph, and a fourth in five years, with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Jasmine Paolini on Saturday.

But the 23-year-old Queen of Clay has yet to master the grass and was knocked out in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year by Elina Svitolina.

Swiatek will begin her preparations at the Berlin Open on June 17.

She said: “I felt last year that I could adapt quicker. I’ll see what the plan is for this year, because last year it was the first time I was able to play this tournament before.

“I think to play some matches before Wimbledon is good, but on the other hand, I played basically almost every match in Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome and here, and so we need to take care of my physicality, as well.

“So we’ll see what the plans are. But I think the biggest progress I can make on grass right now is using my serves that was better, but also I don’t expect a lot.

“The balls are different. Overall tennis is different on grass. I’ll just see and I’ll work hard to play better there.

“Last year’s result was pretty nice. I feel like every year it’s easier for me to adapt to grass.

“It’s a huge challenge. If I lost here earlier, maybe I would be able to play two more weeks on grass and then be a better grass player, but if I would choose, I love playing on clay, so I’m not going to give up that ever.”

Paolini, the 12th seed from Italy, was a surprise finalist having never progressed beyond the second round of a grand slam before this year.

The 28-year-old also reached the doubles final with compatriot Sara Errani, but they were beaten 7-6 (5) 6-3 on Sunday morning by Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.