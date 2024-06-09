Fin Smith sets sights on England fly-half spot as George Ford ruled out of tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fin Smith sets sights on England fly-half spot as George Ford ruled out of tour

By Press Association
Fin Smith helped Northampton win the Premiership title on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fin Smith intends claiming England’s fly-half jersey once he has recovered from Northampton’s Gallagher Premiership title celebrations – a prospect that moved a step closer after George Ford was ruled out of the summer tour.

Smith steered Saints to a 25-21 victory over Bath in Saturday’s final at Twickenham and immediately set his sights on the number 10 shirt worn by Ford throughout this year’s Six Nations.

It has since emerged that Ford will not take part in the upcoming Tests against Japan and New Zealand because of a recurrence of the ruptured Achilles he sustained in 2022.

“Following specialist medical advice, and in consultation with George himself, we have decided this is the best course of action,” head coach Steve Borthwick said.

It sets-up a duel between Fin Smith and Marcus Smith for the role of England’s chief conductor, with the first opportunity coming against the Brave Blossoms in Tokyo on June 22.

Fin Smith began the Six Nations on the bench before losing his place to his namesake from Harlequins once he had recovered from a calf injury.

But the Saints ringmaster has produced an impressive club season as demonstrated by claiming the Rugby Players Association’s player of the year award and a Premiership winners medal.

Once the weekend’s festivities that include a bus tour have subsided, the 22-year-old will link up with England.

Borthwick names his squad at lunchtime on Monday and the Saints fly-half said: “We are going to celebrate and then I will slap myself in the face a few times and try and wake up to meet up with the boys in camp on Monday.

“I have spoken to Richard Wigglesworth, the attack coach, and he said ‘we are expecting you to be not in your best state!’ I’m looking forward to linking up with those boys. It’s going to be a great summer.

“During the Six Nations I came off the bench for 10 minutes in Italy and 15 minutes in Scotland and I don’t feel like I have actually made my mark at all on that jersey.

“So that’s the goal – to go into camp on Monday and give it my all. If I make my mark and make the 10 jersey my own, that would be a massive way to end the season. Fingers crossed.

“We have an individual development plan and mine was to win the league with Saints and get an England cap. I have now done both of those things.

Marcus Smith is in contention for England's fly-half jersey
Marcus Smith is in contention for England’s fly-half jersey (David Davies/PA)

“When you play in these games you hope you then put your hand up and get an opportunity.

“I would love to play 10 for England, but being involved in the first thing and winning the final wasn’t bad.”

England will depart for Japan on Wednesday with a squad of around 35 players with Gloucester fly-half Charlie Atkinson expected to complete the trio of travelling playmakers in Ford’s absence.

Beno Obano’s red card for a high tackle against Northampton could end his tour prospects, while his Bath team-mate Ben Spencer will be hoping he did enough at Twickenham to convince Borthwick of his claim.

England must decided whether to take Tom Curry given his comeback from serious hip surgery spans just once replacement appearance for Sale.