Somerset smash 241 to get Blast title defence back on track with Hampshire rout

Somerset got their T20 Vitality Blast title defence back on track in emphatic fashion after smashing 241 en route to a 63-run win over Hampshire at Taunton.

The holders came into the match on the back of successive away defeats but produced a clinical display with the bat to claim their second win from four South Group games.

After losing big-hitting trio Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Banton to slip to 54 for three, Tom Abell and Sean Dickson put on a scintillating fourth-wicket stand of 144 in just 11.2 overs.

Abell struck an unbeaten 96 off just 47 balls and Dickson hammered 65 off 32 deliveries to help the hosts post 241 for five – their third highest ever Blast total – having lost the toss.

Hampshire replied with 178 all out, Ben McDermott hitting 46 off 28 balls while Somerset all-rounder Ben Green equalled his career-best with five for 29.

At Headingley, Adam Lyth became the first Yorkshire batter to reach 4,000 T20 runs after making 84 from 51 balls as his side chased down 180 to thrash Derbyshire by nine wickets.

Derbyshire got off to a flying start thanks to a superb opening stand from Aneurin Donald (84 off 41) and David Lloyd (41) but stumbled from 114 without loss to 179 for six.

YORKSHIRE WIN!!!! We have won by nine wickets with 11 balls to spare, our third win in four. Lyth 84 and Malan 79 not out. Root 2-20 and 14 not out. Fabulous.#YORvDER — Yorkshire Vikings (@YorkshireCCC) June 9, 2024

Lyth was supported by Dawid Malan, who clubbed 79 not out from 48 balls in an opening stand worth 137, as Yorkshire continued their bright start to the North Group with a third win.

Lancashire top the group ahead of Yorkshire after beating winless Nottinghamshire by six wickets at Trent Bridge.

The hosts were reduced to 22 for three inside the powerplay but, led by 45 from Jack Haynes and Liam Patterson-White’s blistering 44 not out, recovered to make 153 for eight.

However, that proved little trouble for Lancashire as they chased down the target with nine balls to spare, captain Keaton Jennings rattling off six fours and two sixes in his 64.

LANCASHIRE LIGHTNING WIN BY 6 WICKETS! 🌹 A comprehensive performance at Trent Bridge takes us to a third straight win in the @VitalityBlast! ⚡ #LightningStrikes pic.twitter.com/3rRiGXz2nr — Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) June 9, 2024

Leicestershire edged a four-run win over Worcestershire Rapids to pick up their second victory.

A rapid finish helped the Foxes post 176 for eight and Worcestershire, who needed 12 off the last over from Josh Hull, fell just short on 172 for six.

England spinner Rehan Ahmed took two for 27 for Leicestershire as well as claiming the important catch of Ethan Brookes, who was looking dangerous with 37 off 16 deliveries.

𝗛𝗨𝗟𝗟𝗬 𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗗𝗦 𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗘!!🧊🥶 A brilliant final over by Josh Hull means the 𝗙𝗢𝗫𝗘𝗦 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗥𝗨𝗡𝗦! Phenomenal work by the big man. 🦊🦊🦊 🦊#LEIvWOR pic.twitter.com/JGfsH5x1hE — Leicestershire Foxes 🦊 (@leicsccc) June 9, 2024

Daniel Hughes and James Coles hit half-centuries as Sussex beat Gloucestershire by 48 runs in Bristol.

Hughes smashed 65 and Coles chipped in with 54 in a third-wicket partnership worth 113 as the visitors made 208 for six.

Gloucestershire’s reply never really gathered any pace and they finished on 160 for eight.

Middlesex picked up their first win with a four-wicket triumph over Kent at Canterbury, Luke Hollman pulling Matt Parkinson for the winning six with four balls remaining after Ryan Higgins hit 44 and opener Stephen Eskinazi made 40.

Kent opener Daniel Bell-Drummond made 60 from 38 balls but the hosts, having been 118 for three after 11 overs, were restricted to 173 for eight.