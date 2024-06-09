Carlos Alcaraz to celebrate maiden French Open title with tattoo of Eiffel Tower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlos Alcaraz to celebrate maiden French Open title with tattoo of Eiffel Tower

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz picked up his first French Open title (Thibault Camus/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz picked up his first French Open title (Thibault Camus/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz will celebrate his first French Open title with a tattoo of the Eiffel Tower.

Alcaraz made history and gained a measure of Spanish revenge by beating Alexander Zverev in five sets at Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old filled a Rafael Nadal-sized void at the tournament with a marathon 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 victory in a see-saw match lasting four hours and 19 minutes.

Fourth seed Zverev had sent old warrior Nadal out on his shield for probably the last time in the first round.

But young pretender Alcaraz vanquished the German to join fellow Spaniard Nadal as the only men to lift the Roland Garros trophy aged under 22.

Alcaraz already has the dates of his previous grand slam wins, at the 2022 US Open and Wimbledon last year – along with a strawberry – inked on an arm and a leg.

He said: “I have to find the time. But I will do it for sure. It’s going to be on the left ankle.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his first French Open title at Roland Garros
The Spaniard reacts after winning his first French Open title (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

“You know, Wimbledon was the right one. Here is going to be the left one, I think so with the Eiffel Tower with the date of today. And, yeah, it’s something that I’m gonna do.

“I don’t know if next week or a month or two months, but I will do it.”

Alcaraz watched the French Open, and his hero Nadal, as a child and always seemed destined to win it one day.

“In Roland Garros, knowing all the Spanish players who have won this tournament and to be able to put my name on that amazing list is something unbelievable,” he added.

“It’s something that I dreamt about, being in this position, since I started playing tennis, since I was five, six years old. So it’s a great, great feeling.”

Nadal, the 14-time winner at Roland Garros, was among the first to congratulate his protege.

He wrote on X: “Congratulations for this immense victory!!!! Big!!!! Very happy for your successes!!! #Vamos.”

Zverev pointed to a key moment in the fifth set when, at 15-40 up, an Alcaraz second serve was called out only to be ruled good – apparently in error – by umpire Nico Helwerth.

“I feel like I did everything I could today. The fifth set, there was some unlucky moments,” he said.

“I heard that at 2-1 the second serve was out. From the HawkEye data, I saw that. I break back there, I have break chances, and then in the next service game, a fifth set can go the other way.

The 27-year-old, whose defeat came two days after a trial over domestic abuse allegations, which he denied, was discontinued, added: “Look, he played fantastic. He played better than me the fourth and fifth set. It’s how it is.”