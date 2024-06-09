We should’ve won – Lando Norris says ‘wrong call’ cost him victory not bad luck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We should’ve won – Lando Norris says ‘wrong call’ cost him victory not bad luck

By Press Association
Lando Norris (left) felt he should have been stood on the top step of the podium (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Lando Norris (left) felt he should have been stood on the top step of the podium (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Lando Norris felt he should have won the Canadian Grand Prix and dismissed suggestions he was unlucky with the timing of a safety car.

The McLaren driver started third in wet conditions on Montreal’s Ile Notre-Dame but came alive as the track began to dry, surging past eventual winner and world champion Max Verstappen and pole-sitter George Russell to take the lead.

He was almost three seconds a lap quicker than those behind, opening up a sizeable lead when Williams’ Logan Sargeant hit the barriers and brought out a safety car.

Verstappen and Russell pitted a lap earlier than Norris and jumped ahead of the 24-year-old.

Norris ultimately recovered to finish second, ahead of Russell, in a thrilling race but disagreed with the suggestion he was the victim of bad luck – as had been the case for Verstappen when the British driver won in Miami.

“We should have won the race today and we didn’t so that is frustrating. We had the pace today,” Norris said.

“We should have won today, simple as that. We didn’t do a good enough job as a team to box when we should have done and not get stuck behind the safety car.

“I don’t think it was bad luck like it was (for Max in Miami). This was just making a wrong call. That is on me and the team and it is something we will discuss after.

“We should have won today and we are at a level now where we are not satisfied with second. We want to win.

“It was not the timing of the safety car. I had enough time to box and we didn’t box so that is just something we didn’t do a good enough job with.”

Remarkably McLaren scored points in Canada for the first time since 2014 and are again contending for grand prix wins – a year on from a miserable race here before a big upgrade which turned around their fortunes.

Norris is happy with the performance of the team ahead of the next race in Barcelona and is excited by the battle out front, especially with a resurgent Mercedes appearing to have joined the scrap with the leading three teams.

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in Montreal, a place behind Mercedes team-mate Russell and one ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

“I look forward to every track now because every place we are performing well. We will see where Mercedes are because they have clearly improved,” Norris added.

“This weekend they have been quickest all weekend. If they are quick the next few races as well and join the fight with Red Bull, Ferrari and us it will make it even more exciting.

“Eight cars fighting up there is exciting for us and everyone watching.”